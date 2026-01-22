Matcha Tea Cake: Step-By-Step Guide To Make A Delicious And Healthy Dessert At Home

Matcha tea cake brings together mindful baking and everyday wellness in a form that feels familiar yet purposeful. Matcha is made from whole green tea leaves that are shade-grown, harvested, and stone-ground into a fine powder. This process allows the entire leaf to be consumed, making matcha different from regular brewed tea. Matcha Green Tea Cake (Freepik)

The use of matcha in food began in Japan centuries ago, where it was valued for focus and sustained energy. Over time, matcha moved beyond traditional tea ceremonies and found a place in modern kitchens as a versatile ingredient for drinks and desserts. Baking with matcha became popular because it allowed people to enjoy its benefits in a gentle, everyday format.

Matcha contains natural antioxidants, amino acids, and small amounts of caffeine balanced by L-theanine. This combination supports steady alertness without sudden energy drops. When used in a cake, matcha adds functional value, turning a dessert into something that fits better within balanced eating habits.

Matcha tea cake works well as a healthier dessert because it pairs naturally with lighter sweeteners and simple baking ingredients. The flavour is distinct, so less sugar is often needed compared to traditional cakes. This helps keep sweetness controlled while still making the cake enjoyable for adults and kids.

Baking a matcha tea cake at home also allows better control over ingredients, portion sizes, and freshness. It reflects a growing shift toward desserts that feel satisfying without being heavy, using ingredients that offer more than taste alone while staying easy to prepare and share.

Ingredients (Serves 6–8) All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Matcha powder – 1½ teaspoons

Baking powder – 1 teaspoon

Baking soda – ¼ teaspoon

Eggs – 2 (room temperature)

Powdered sugar or coconut sugar – ½ cup

Neutral oil (sunflower or olive) – ⅓ cup

Milk – ½ cup

Vanilla essence – 1 teaspoon Instructions Preheat the oven to 170°C and line a loaf tin with baking paper. In a bowl, sift flour, matcha powder, baking powder, and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk eggs and sugar until slightly fluffy. Add oil, milk, and vanilla; mix gently. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, avoiding overmixing. Pour batter into prepared tin and tap lightly to remove air bubbles. Bake for 30–35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely before slicing and serving. FAQs Is matcha tea cake healthier than regular cake? Yes, matcha adds antioxidants and allows for reduced sugar, making the cake more balanced than many traditional desserts.

2. Can matcha tea cake be eaten by kids?

Small portions are suitable, as the caffeine content is low and balanced by other ingredients.

3. How should matcha tea cake be stored?

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for two days, or refrigerate for up to four days.