Can't start your day without chai and biscuits? Mumbai surgeon explains why it could be a deadly combo for gut health

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down the health implications of India’s favourite way to start the day - with chai and biscuits! In an Instagram video shared on February 28, the surgeon explains how this combination affects gut health and blood sugar balance .

In countless Indian households, the day begins with a familiar ritual: a steaming cup of chai paired with a few biscuits. For many, it feels incomplete to step out without this comforting combination - often consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It may seem like a quick, convenient breakfast substitute that keeps you going until lunch. However, health experts suggest that this seemingly harmless habit could be doing more harm than good.

The chronic indigestion combo Most Indian households start their day with the classic chai and biscuit combo, however, Dr Vora notes that having tea and biscuits on an empty stomach is actually a recipe for gut health disaster. The caffeine and tannins in tea, combined with empty calories from biscuits can irritate the gut lining and lead to rapid blood sugar spikes. Here’s what the surgeon explains.

Tea Tea contains caffeine and tannins, which don’t go easy on the stomach lining when ingested in an empty stomach. They irritate the gut lining, increase acid production and lead to all kinds of stomach issues.

Dr Vora explains, “Tea contains caffeine and tannins, which irritate the stomach lining, increase acid production, and can trigger acidity, nausea, bloating, or a heavy feeling.”

Biscuits Most biscuits are essentially empty calories that are made of simple carbohydrates like refined flours, sugar and unhealthy fats. Having these in an empty stomach can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar followed by energy crashes and higher cravings.

The surgeon highlights, “Biscuits are essentially empty calories. They provide quick carbohydrates made from refined flour, added sugar, and unhealthy fats. This combination causes your blood sugar levels to spike and then crash, leading to low energy and high cravings.”

What is the solution? Dr Vora highlights that you do not need to give up tea entirely to prevent gut issues. Instead, he suggests that a few simple adjustments can make the combination gentler on the stomach and overall more gut-friendly. He recommends avoiding the beverage on an empty stomach and instead having it after a light breakfast. As for biscuits, he suggests swapping them for healthier alternatives rich in protein or fibre to make the pairing more balanced and gut-friendly.

The surgeon emphasises, “This does not mean you must stop drinking tea entirely; rather, the timing and combination matter. It is safer to consume tea after a light breakfast and replace biscuits with protein or fibre. So, the next time someone claims that tea and biscuits are a healthy start, remember that it can burden the gut, especially on an empty stomach.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.