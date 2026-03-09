Tarla Dalal's protein-rich 'paneer aur hare chane ka salad' recipe is quick and easy: Takes just 15 minutes

Salads are popularly considered to be among the healthiest foods, and can incorporate a wide variety of ingredients. They are generally loaded with vegetables, and are therefore loaded with fibre and other micronutrients. Paneer and green pea salad is rich in both fibre and protein. (Pinterest)

However, the versatility of the dish also allows the addition of protein-rich ingredients, as illustrated by the paneer and green pea (hare chana) salad recipe from the kitchen of the late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal.

Also Read | Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make yummy spicy mango curry in summer: Check step-by-step full recipe

The recipe video shared on Tarla Dalal’s YouTube channel featured nutritionist Nisha preparing the dish. She shared that both protein and green peas are excellent sources of protein, which belong to two different food groups. Combining them increases the quality of protein in the recipe as a whole.

The recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings.