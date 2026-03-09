Tarla Dalal's protein-rich 'paneer aur hare chane ka salad' recipe is quick and easy: Takes just 15 minutes
The paneer and green pea salad does not require any cooking and is the perfect healthy meal that can be whipped up at ease.
Salads are popularly considered to be among the healthiest foods, and can incorporate a wide variety of ingredients. They are generally loaded with vegetables, and are therefore loaded with fibre and other micronutrients.
However, the versatility of the dish also allows the addition of protein-rich ingredients, as illustrated by the paneer and green pea (hare chana) salad recipe from the kitchen of the late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal.
The recipe video shared on Tarla Dalal’s YouTube channel featured nutritionist Nisha preparing the dish. She shared that both protein and green peas are excellent sources of protein, which belong to two different food groups. Combining them increases the quality of protein in the recipe as a whole.
The recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings.
Ingredients for paneer aur hare chane ka salad:
- 1/2 cup low-fat paneer (cottage cheese) cubes
- 3/4 cup soaked and boiled hara chana (dried green peas)
- 1/3 cup finely chopped spring onions (whites and greens)
- 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes
- 1 tsp finely chopped green chillies
For the dressing
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 tsp black salt (sanchal)
- 1/2 tsp roasted and coarsely crushed cumin seeds (jeera)
- Freshly ground black pepper (kalimirch) to taste
For the garnish
- 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
Method of preparation:
- Combine all the ingredients for the salad in a bowl, add the lemony dressing and toss gently.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Serve chilled, garnished with coriander.
The recipe does not require any cooking, making it the perfect quick-fix protein dish for fitness enthusiasts. The nutrional value of each serving is listed as follows.
- Calories: 136
- Protein: 9.2g
- Carbohydrate: 23g
- Fat: 0.8g
- Fibre: 2.1g
- Vitamin A
- Iron
