Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make yummy spicy mango curry in summer: Check step-by-step full recipe
If you ever get bored of using ripe mangoes in sweet dishes, try Ranveer Brar's unique spicy curry recipe that uses the fruit to titillate the taste buds.
The season of mangoes – which is what summer is known as in desi households – is at our doorstep. The fruit is known for being versatile and for making its way into almost every meal in both its raw and ripe avatars.
Predominantly, ripe mangoes are used in sweet dishes, be it for breakfast or dessert, because of their flavour profile. On the other hand, raw mangoes usually find their utility in tangy and savoury stuff.
However, this is not a strict distinction, as celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar demonstrated with his recipe for spicy mango curry. The recipe calls for small, overly ripe mangoes and is the perfect dish to liven up the taste buds if one gets bored with the mango panna, phirni, kulfi, and puddings.
Spicy mango curry takes approximately 30 minutes to prepare, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings.
Ingredients for spicy mango curry
- Ripe mangoes (small) - 6 to 8
- Salt to taste
- Jaggery - 2 tbsp
- Ghee - ¼ cup
- Mustard seeds - ½ tsp
- Fenugreek seeds - ¼ tsp
- Fennel seeds - ¼ tsp
- Cloves - 2
- Fresh green chilli, slit into halves - 1
- Ginger, julienned - ½ inch
For curd mixture
- Curd - 1 cup
- Asafoetida - a pinch
- Gram flour - 1 tsp
- Tamarind paste - ½ tsp
- Coconut milk - ¼ cup
For tempering
- Ghee - 2 tbsp
- Curry leaves - 1 sprig
- Red Button chilli - 4 to 5
- Degi red chilli powder - 1 tbsp
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
- Preparing the curd mixture: In a bowl, add curd, asafoetida, gram flour, tamarind paste, coconut milk and mix it well to make sure there are no lumps.
- Peel the mangoes and set aside. Squeeze the mango skins and collect all the juice in another bowl.
- In a large sauce pot or kadai, heat ghee, add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, and cloves and let it splutter.
- Add green chilli, ginger and saute it well.
- Add the curd mixture and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Now, add the peeled mangoes, salt to taste, jaggery and cover it with the lid and cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Preparing the tempering (tadka): In a tadka pan, heat ghee, add curry leaves, red button chilli and splutter it well. Add degi red chilli powder, mix well.
- Pour the tadka over the curry and serve hot with steamed rice.
