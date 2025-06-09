Jamun raita, kulfi to jam: 3 delicious recipes to make the most of this juicy summer fruit

With its deep purple hue and sweet-tangy burst of flavour, Jamun brings back fond memories of summer afternoons and purple-stained tongues. Now that the season is here, it’s time to get creative with this antioxidant-rich fruit. Whether you love it sweet, tangy or a little fancy, we’ve rounded up three tasty ways to turn Jamun into your go-to seasonal treat. (Also read: Tea and coffee in fine dining? Chef shares beverage pairing rules, Indian dishes to go with, and brew types ) Turn jamun into tasty dishes with these recipes from top chefs.(Freepik)

1. Jamun Jam

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Sweet, tangy Jamun jam bursts with summer’s freshest flavours. (Freepik)

Ingredients:

500 grams java plums (jamun), deseeded and chopped

½ cup sugar

A pinch of salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Put the chopped jamun in a blender jar and blend to a fine paste.

2. Heat a non-stick pan. Add the jamun paste along with sugar and salt and mix well. Cook till the sugar melts and the mixture thickens.

3. Add lemon juice and mix well. Switch the heat off and allow the jam to cool completely.

4. Transfer to an air-tight jar and serve as required.

2. Jamun Kulfi

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Jamun Kulfi is a refined frozen dessert combining the richness of kulfi with the natural tartness of jamun.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

1-litre full-fat milk

5 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

A dash of water

250 grams (approximately 40 pieces) Jamun

Method:

1. For jamun kulfi, boil and reduce the milk by half.

2. Make a slurry of cornstarch (optional) and add it to the reduced milk along with sugar. Cook for a minute until everything is combined.

3. Separate the jamun flesh from the seeds and blend it into a smooth paste.

4. Transfer the paste to the cooled reduced milk. (If the milk is not cooled properly, the Jamun will lose its colour.)

5. Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds and freeze. Your jamun kulfi is ready to enjoy.

3. Jamun Raita

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Jamun raita is a delicate blend of creamy yoghurt and ripe jamun.(Freepik)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup deseeded and finely chopped ripe black jamuns

1 cup whisked low-fat curds

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp roasted cumin seeds (jeera) powder

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Combine the curds, jamuns, salt, cumin seeds powder and coriander in a bowl and mix well.

2. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

3. Serve chilled, garnished with a sprig of coriander.