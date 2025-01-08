Ayurvedic expert reveals 5 food combinations to avoid if you want to stay healthy; gulab jamun-ice cream to palak paneer

With the new year comes the challenge of sticking to our resolutions, particularly when it comes to health. One aspect of well-being we often overlook is food combinations. Did you know that certain foods, when paired together, can disrupt digestion and affect your health? Ayurveda offers valuable insights into which food combinations you should avoid for better digestion. Nutritionist and yoga teacher Juhi Kapoor shared some of these Ayurvedic guidelines, which are worth considering as we start the year fresh. Here are some common food pairings you might want to rethink: These foods are ruining your gut health

Fruit and milk

A beloved combination in many households, fruit and milk are a staple in many desserts and smoothies. However, according to ayurveda, this pairing can lead to digestive issues. When fruit and milk are consumed together, the fruit can ferment in the stomach, leading to bloating and discomfort. Only mangoes, especially sweet ones, are an exception when paired with milk, as they are considered compatible.

Palak (spinach) and paneer

Now this one might be a bit of a shocker since it's a well-known fact that a bowl of palak paneer and rice can heal you from the inside out after a long day. While both palak and paneer are rich in nutrients, combining them might not be the best idea for maximum nutrient absorption. Ayurveda suggests that the calcium in paneer can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb the iron present in spinach. As a result, you might not get the full benefits of both these nutritious foods.

Honey and hot water

Honey has been a staple in Indian households for its numerous health benefits. However, ayurveda strictly advises against mixing honey with hot water. Heating honey destroys its beneficial enzymes and antioxidants, making it less nutritious. In fact, very hot water may even create harmful compounds.

Ice cream and gulab jamun

This one will probably hurt to read but ayurveda says that mixing ice cream with gulab jamun is a big no-no. The cold, creamy sweetness of ice cream mixed with the warm, syrupy gulab jamun can cause digestive discomfort since its a mix of hot and cold foods. ayurveda recommends avoiding combining hot and cold foods, as this can lead to bloating, gas, or stomach pain when eaten together.

Chai with food

A comforting cup of tea with breakfast or snacks might seem like a good idea, but there's the catch: tea contains tannin and caffeine, which can hinder the absorption of iron and calcium in the body. It’s better to consume tea separately from meals for better digestion and nutrient absorption.

Dates and milk

Dates are rich in iron, while milk is high in calcium. However, when these two are combined, it's the same problem one faces with palak paneer; the calcium in milk can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb the iron from dates. This can reduce the overall nutritional value of the meal, especially for individuals who are anaemic or need more iron.

Milk and fish

More unsurprisingly, milk and fish are also a set of foods considered viruddha ahar (incompatible foods) in ayurveda. Combining these two can lead to the build-up of harmful toxins in the body and cause indigestion since milk and fish both are considered heavy foods — together they can overwhelm your digestive system.

While some of these food combinations may sound strange, ayurveda teaches us the importance of mindful eating. Pairing foods that are easily digestible and nutritionally compatible can significantly improve our health and digestion. Which one of these combos have you been unknowingly eating?