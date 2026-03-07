Cow ghee vs desi ghee: Experts explain the basic difference and if one is healthier than the other

Ghee is more than just an ingredient in Indian kitchens; it represents nourishment. People use it in many ways, like drizzling it over dal or adding it to coffee. With many types of ghee available now, it’s easy to get confused which one to buy among options like cow ghee, desi ghee, shudh desi ghee and A2 ghee. But there are basic differences between cow ghee and desi ghee, outlined by their sources, nutritional values, and health benefits. Which is better, cow ghee or pure ghee? (ADOBE STOCK) Which is better, cow ghee or pure ghee? At first glance, cow ghee and desi ghee may seem similar in appearance and taste. However, there are important differences, especially in their source and purity. Cow ghee is made from cow's milk and has a golden-yellow colour due to beta-carotene, a natural antioxidant. "Many traditional Indian households prefer pure cow ghee for daily cooking, Ayurvedic remedies, and religious ceremonies". Cow ghee is rich in healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K), as well as short-chain fatty acids such as butyric acid, which support digestion and immunity," Ayurvedic expert Monica B Sood tells Health Shots. Shudh Ghee means "pure ghee." It is free from additives, preservatives, or mixing with other substances. "It can be made from cow, buffalo, or mixed milk, but the key focus is on the traditional method of preparation", Rashi Chahal, Nutritionist, Rosewalk Healthcare, tells Health Shots. This means that shudh ghee can include pure cow ghee, but it may also come from other types of milk. Cow ghee describes the source of the milk, while shudh ghee describes its purity. "The healthiest option is pure cow ghee, which is also shudh, made from high-quality, unadulterated, pasteurised milk", Chahal explains.

Which type of ghee is best for health? Cow ghee and shudh ghee offer health benefits beyond just flavour. They are rich in nutrients and energy, making them an important part of a balanced Indian diet when used in moderation. Can we eat cow ghee daily? "Desi cow ghee is one of the purest foods in Ayurveda. It has a special mix of short-chain fatty acids, especially butyric acid, which helps keep your gut healthy. Cow ghee is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D, E, and K," says the Ayurvedic expert. It supports hormone balance and brain function and boosts immunity. With its high smoke point, it's great for Indian cooking, whether you're frying, sautéing, or tempering.

Research published in the international quarterly journal Research in Ayurveda shows that eating small amounts of pure cow ghee can help lower inflammation and improve cholesterol levels. It is also a source of easily digestible calories and nutrients for children and elderly family members. Is buffalo ghee better than cow ghee? Shudh desi ghee, whether it comes from cow, buffalo, or mixed milk, is pure and free from additives, preservatives, and synthetic colours. When made using traditional bilona or slow-churn methods, shudh ghee keeps more nutrients and natural flavour. Buffalo milk ghee is thicker and higher in fat, making it a good choice for people looking to gain weight or build strength. "It works well in high-energy diets", Chahal added. On the other hand, cow ghee is lighter and a better option for those who need to keep an eye on their cholesterol levels.

How can you tell which ghee is good? For most Indian families, ghee is a part of their tradition. You can use it in everyday dishes, spread it on rotis, or add a spoonful to hot rice. Choose the type of ghee that fits your lifestyle and dietary goals. If you like lighter meals or follow a wellness routine, desi cow ghee is a great choice. "It helps with digestion and metabolism, which is why yoga practitioners, Ayurveda followers, and health-conscious people prefer it. It is also a gentler option for children and older adults," says Sood. Shudh ghee, especially made from buffalo milk, is popular in winter recipes and sweets like halwa and laddoos. It provides a lot of energy and helps keep the body warm during cold months. This is why many North Indian households use it. "If you are looking for convenience, online shopping offers a wide range of pure desi ghee and pure cow ghee, including organic and A2 options", says Chahal. This makes it easy to find a ghee that matches your nutritional needs, taste preferences, and cooking style.

What does pure ghee look like? In a market full of options, it can be hard to find pure desi ghee or pure cow ghee. With more reports of mixed products, it's important to be an informed buyer. Here are a few easy ways to test the purity of ghee at home: Texture and aroma: Pure ghee has a rich, grainy texture and a strong nutty smell. "If the ghee feels too smooth or has an artificial scent, it may have added oils or flavours", Chahal added.

Solubility test: Put a teaspoon of ghee in a glass of water. Pure ghee settles to the bottom and doesn't mix well, unlike fake ghee, which contains oils.

Fridge test: When refrigerated, pure cow ghee should solidify evenly. If you see separation or uneven layers, it probably means it's not 100% pure.

Taste: Authentic desi ghee has a slightly caramelised flavour because it is heated slowly. If it tastes bitter or too buttery, it may be of poor quality. To save time and ensure quality, many households now prefer to buy ghee online from trusted brands that offer lab-tested, certified products. Brands that label their ghee as "bilona," "grass-fed," or "A2" highlight traditional methods and higher quality standards.

