Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains why ‘a banana a day keeps your gut happy and your doctor away'
Bananas are loaded with resistant starch and fibre, which are beneficial for the gut, as well as potassium that helps regulate BP.
There are very few among us who are not familiar with the phrase, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” However, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, the apple can be exchanged with a banana, and the phrase will work just as fine.
Banana is the fruit of the banana tree, which is actually a giant herb. It is naturally occurring in tropical climates and is one of the easiest to consume. Ripe bananas are coated with a thick, easily peelable skin that protects the fruit within and allows us to eat it easily without making a mess.
It is rich in both macro- and micronutrients, making it a perfect addition to the daily diet. According to Healthline, one medium-sized banana, weighing 118 grams, contains the following nutrients:
It is also a rich source of potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C.
Taking to Instagram on October 11, 2025, Dr Vatsya shared how banana improves both the gut and overall health if made part of the daily diet.
Supporting gut health
“Banana is the easiest and most gut-friendly snack,” stated Dr Vatsya in his post. The fruit is packed with resistant starch and prebiotic fibres, which help feed the healthy gut bacteria.
These bacteria ferment the fibres to create short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which offer the following benefits:
- Repairing the intestines
- Reducing inflammation
- Improving long-term gut health
Studies have also shown that raw banana has strong anti-ulcer properties. As a result, a banana can offer strong natural protection for the lining of the stomach, highlighted Dr Vatsya.
Keeping blood pressure in check
It is not just the gut health that improves with the daily consumption of bananas, shared Dr Vatsya. The fruit is a rich source of potassium, an essential mineral which regulates blood pressure.
Bananas are also rich in antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress, he added. Therefore, when it comes to choosing the right snack in between meals, picking up a banana instead of the various fried foods available can do wonders for health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
