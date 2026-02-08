Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains why ‘a banana a day keeps your gut happy and your doctor away'

There are very few among us who are not familiar with the phrase, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” However, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, the apple can be exchanged with a banana, and the phrase will work just as fine. Bananas can be the most gut-healthy snack option, shares Dr Vatsya. (Pixabay)

Banana is the fruit of the banana tree, which is actually a giant herb. It is naturally occurring in tropical climates and is one of the easiest to consume. Ripe bananas are coated with a thick, easily peelable skin that protects the fruit within and allows us to eat it easily without making a mess.

It is rich in both macro- and micronutrients, making it a perfect addition to the daily diet. According to Healthline, one medium-sized banana, weighing 118 grams, contains the following nutrients:

105 calories

88.4 g water

1.29 g protein

26.9 g carbohydrates

14.4 g sugars

3.07 g fibre

0.39 g fat It is also a rich source of potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C.

Taking to Instagram on October 11, 2025, Dr Vatsya shared how banana improves both the gut and overall health if made part of the daily diet.