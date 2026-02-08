Neurosurgeon with more than 33 years of experience shares simple 2-step hack to 'stop overthinking'

When René Descartes said, “I think, therefore I am,” back in the 17th century, the French philosopher is unlikely to have fathomed how much there is to think about almost four centuries down the line. With the world progressing exponentially, humans are facing new challenges every moment. And with the media amplifying every experience, be it for promotion and propaganda, we do have a lot to think about, though not always towards a greater and more noble goal. Overthinking spends a lot of mental energy without getting anything done, shares Dr Prashant Katakol. (Unsplash)

Overthinking has become an increasingly common bane for people across the globe, as we use it not just to attempt and simplify our increasingly complicated lives, but also to seek an escape from reality. However, it rarely bodes well to live in just thoughts instead of reality.

To help out in this situation, Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience, took to Instagram on January 11 and shared a simple two-step process to stop overthinking in its tracks.

“When you overthink, you spend a lot of mental energy, and nothing moves forward,” he stated in a video. He suggested the following method to break the loop.

Step 1: Identify and interrupt through the body The first step to stop overthinking is for an individual to realise that they are overthinking, and then attempt to physically interrupt the action. This can be done in the following manner:

Stand up

Slowly breathe out

Gently move your eyes from side to side for a few seconds “This simple act calms the amygdala and helps engage the hippocampus. It sends a signal to the brain that you are not in danger,” explained the doctor.

As per the Cleveland Clinic website, the amygdala is the major processing centre for emotions in the brain, while the hippocampus is responsible for memory and learning.

Step 2: Give your brain a small job To stop the brain from overthinking, it is prudent to engage it in something else. Dr Katakol suggests small jobs that require low effort and can be finished soon, such as:

Folding a few clothes

Washing dishes

Cleaning something “Finishing a small task interrupts the pattern and gives the brain a sense of closure,” shared Dr Katakol.

