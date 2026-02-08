Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares 3 office food swaps for fat loss: 'Can make a bigger difference than dieting'
Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh said you should start focusing on better daily food habits at work rather than starvation to stay fit and healthy.
In the world of celebrity fitness, the secret to a toned physique is often less about 'starving' and more about 'swapping'. Siddhartha Singh, the fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s weight loss and workout regime, took to Instagram on February 7 to debunk a common weight loss myth: that the damage is done during weekend parties. Also read | Tips to maintain a healthy diet during office hours
According to him, the real culprit behind stubborn belly fat was the routine of a typical 9-to-5 job. "Most weight gain doesn’t happen at parties. It happens at your office desk," Siddhartha shared in his post. For busy professionals, Siddhartha argued that crash dieting was rarely the answer – instead, fixing your office eating routine can yield better results for fat loss, energy stability, and craving control.
The big 3 office swaps
Siddhartha highlighted three nutritional pivots that can transform your workday from a metabolic slump into a fat-burning opportunity. He said, “If you’re a busy professional trying to lose fat, these simple office food swaps can make a bigger difference than extreme dieting.”
In the video he posted about 'three office food swaps that help you lose weight', Siddhartha said: "First thing you should be swapping is your chai (tea). Instead of your sugary chai with biscuits, have sugar-free chai with some nuts. The biscuits and the sugar are going to make sure you are hungry in one hour again, whereas the nuts will keep you fuller for longer."
He added, “Next thing you should be swapping is your fruit juice. Instead of the juice, have a whole fruit and some water. Juice is simply sugar without fibre, whereas the whole fruit is full of fibre. This will help you control your appetite for longer. Third thing you should be swapping is your random evening bhel puri snack with some Greek yoghurt. Random bhel puri or samosa snack is just going to be added calories, whereas the Greek yoghurt will give you protein, keeping your cravings at bay. ”
Focus on habits, not starvation
Siddhartha highlighted that a fitness journey shouldn't feel like a punishment. By focusing on 'better daily food habits at work', professionals can avoid the cycle of low energy and constant hunger. He shared, "These small changes help with fat loss, stable energy, fewer cravings, and better portion control - without starving or skipping meals. You don’t need a new diet. You need better daily food habits at work. If you’re a working professional struggling with belly fat, low energy, or constant cravings, this is your sign to fix your office eating routine first."
The celebrity trainer also stressed the importance of pairing these nutritional habits with strength training and a bit of planning, especially for those who travel frequently. The ultimate goal? Having enough natural energy to stay active. Siddhartha concluded: "Being on a fitness journey does not mean starvation. It only means a little bit of planning, especially when you're travelling. Making sure you are doing your strength training. This will ensure you have all the energy to nacho (dance) on weddings, even without alcohol."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
