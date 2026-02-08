Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares 3 office food swaps for fat loss: 'Can make a bigger difference than dieting'

In the world of celebrity fitness, the secret to a toned physique is often less about 'starving' and more about 'swapping'. Siddhartha Singh, the fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s weight loss and workout regime, took to Instagram on February 7 to debunk a common weight loss myth: that the damage is done during weekend parties. Also read | Tips to maintain a healthy diet during office hours Fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh said you should be swapping is your random evening bhel puri snack with some Greek yoghurt. (Freepik)

According to him, the real culprit behind stubborn belly fat was the routine of a typical 9-to-5 job. "Most weight gain doesn’t happen at parties. It happens at your office desk," Siddhartha shared in his post. For busy professionals, Siddhartha argued that crash dieting was rarely the answer – instead, fixing your office eating routine can yield better results for fat loss, energy stability, and craving control.

The big 3 office swaps Siddhartha highlighted three nutritional pivots that can transform your workday from a metabolic slump into a fat-burning opportunity. He said, “If you’re a busy professional trying to lose fat, these simple office food swaps can make a bigger difference than extreme dieting.”

In the video he posted about 'three office food swaps that help you lose weight', Siddhartha said: "First thing you should be swapping is your chai (tea). Instead of your sugary chai with biscuits, have sugar-free chai with some nuts. The biscuits and the sugar are going to make sure you are hungry in one hour again, whereas the nuts will keep you fuller for longer."

He added, “Next thing you should be swapping is your fruit juice. Instead of the juice, have a whole fruit and some water. Juice is simply sugar without fibre, whereas the whole fruit is full of fibre. This will help you control your appetite for longer. Third thing you should be swapping is your random evening bhel puri snack with some Greek yoghurt. Random bhel puri or samosa snack is just going to be added calories, whereas the Greek yoghurt will give you protein, keeping your cravings at bay. ”