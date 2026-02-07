Hyderabad neurologist reveals the healthiest sweetener to replace white sugar: 'Zero calories and safe for diabetics'

In a country where morning chai and biscuits are daily staples, the average Indian is significantly overshooting global sugar recommendations. As health concerns mount, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, has stepped forward to settle the debate on sugar substitutes. Also read | Hepatologist reveals if brown sugar, honey, jaggery are actually 'healthier' alternative to white sugar or not Dr Sudhir Kumar recommends stevia as the healthiest sweetener, perfect for diabetics and weight management. (Freepik)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on February 6, Dr Kumar posed a simple question to his followers: "Which is the healthiest sweetener?"

His verdict? Stevia.

Why stevia takes the crown According to Dr Kumar, Stevia stands out as the superior choice for those looking to satisfy a sweet tooth without the physiological cost of refined sugar. He highlighted several benefits that make it a powerhouse for health-conscious consumers.

Dr Kumar said, "The answer is: Stevia. Why is it the healthiest? Zero calories. Does not raise blood sugar or insulin. Safe for diabetics. No effect on teeth. Very small amounts needed. Safe for daily use, such as with tea or coffee."

"I like to have my tea and coffee without a sweetener; but I know there are people who can't have un-sweetened tea/coffee," Dr Kumar added as a 'disclaimer', acknowledging the cultural difficulty of quitting the sugar cold turkey.