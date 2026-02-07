Hyderabad neurologist reveals the healthiest sweetener to replace white sugar: 'Zero calories and safe for diabetics'
In a country where morning chai and biscuits are daily staples, the average Indian is significantly overshooting global sugar recommendations. As health concerns mount, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, has stepped forward to settle the debate on sugar substitutes. Also read | Hepatologist reveals if brown sugar, honey, jaggery are actually 'healthier' alternative to white sugar or not
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on February 6, Dr Kumar posed a simple question to his followers: "Which is the healthiest sweetener?"
His verdict? Stevia.
Why stevia takes the crown
According to Dr Kumar, Stevia stands out as the superior choice for those looking to satisfy a sweet tooth without the physiological cost of refined sugar. He highlighted several benefits that make it a powerhouse for health-conscious consumers.
Dr Kumar said it is ideal for weight management, it does not raise blood sugar or insulin levels, making it perfectly safe for diabetics. Unlike sugar, it has no adverse effect on teeth, and because it is significantly sweeter than sugar, only very small amounts are required.
Dr Kumar said, "The answer is: Stevia. Why is it the healthiest? Zero calories. Does not raise blood sugar or insulin. Safe for diabetics. No effect on teeth. Very small amounts needed. Safe for daily use, such as with tea or coffee."
"I like to have my tea and coffee without a sweetener; but I know there are people who can't have un-sweetened tea/coffee," Dr Kumar added as a 'disclaimer', acknowledging the cultural difficulty of quitting the sugar cold turkey.
What is stevia?
Stevia is a natural, zero-calorie sweetener derived from the leaves of the plant species Stevia rebaudiana, which is native to South America. It has been used for centuries by indigenous populations to sweeten tea and medicines, but it has only gained global popularity in the last few decades as a healthy alternative to white sugar.
What about monk fruit?
For those looking for alternatives to stevia, the neurologist also gave a nod to monk fruit. While he noted it is an excellent, healthy option, he cautioned that it may be more expensive and less accessible for the average consumer compared to stevia. Replying to a response to his tweet, Dr Kumar said, "Monk fruit is also good (may be more expensive though)."
The doctor’s advice comes at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that both adults and children reduce their daily intake of free sugars to less than 10 percent of their total energy intake. WHO suggests that pushing that limit even lower — to below 5 percent (roughly 25 grams or 6 teaspoons per day) — provides significant additional health benefits.
However, with hidden sugars in processed snacks and the habitual sweetening of beverages, most Indians far exceed these limits, increasing the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and neurological complications.
