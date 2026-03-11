LPG gas cylinder price today: Check city-wise prices of domestic, commercial gas. Full list

The price of LPG cylinders has been revised across India, with both domestic and commercial gas now costlier. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by ₹60, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by ₹144 in major cities and states. In New Delhi, domestic and commercial LPG cylinders prices are at ₹913 and ₹1,884.50, while in Kolkata they are priced at ₹939 and ₹1,988.50. (Pic for representation)

Not only has price change affected households but has also raised concerns for restaurants and hotels, that depend heavily on commercial LPG for daily operations.

Amid soaring Iran-US tensions triggering oil concerns and reports of LPG shortage in hotels of major Indian cities, here's break down of commercial and domestic LPG rates today, as per Good Returns:

New Delhi: ₹ 913 (domestic), ₹ 1,884.50 (commercial) Kolkata: ₹ 939 (domestic), ₹ 1,988.50 (commercial) Mumbai: ₹ 912.50 (domestic), ₹ 1,836 (commercial) Chennai: ₹ 928.50 (domestic), ₹ 2,043.50 (commercial) Hyderabad: ₹ 965 (domestic), ₹ 2,105.50 (commercial) Lucknow: ₹ 950.50 (domestic), ₹ 2,007 (commercial) Patna: ₹ 1,002.50 (domestic), ₹ 2,133.50 (commercial) Bengaluru: ₹ 915.50 (domestic), ₹ 1,958 (commercial)

State-wise LPG prices Prices vary slightly across states due to transportation costs and local taxes. For instance:

– Maharashtra: ₹912.50 (domestic), ₹1,836 (commercial)

– Tamil Nadu: ₹928.50 (domestic), ₹2,043.50 (commercial)

– Uttar Pradesh: ₹950.50 (domestic), ₹2,007 (commercial)

– Kerala: ₹922 (domestic), ₹1,912 (commercial)

– Gujarat: ₹920.50 (domestic), ₹1,946 (commercial)

Prices are significantly higher in some north-eastern states and island territories. For example, domestic LPG costs over ₹1,060 in Mizoram and Manipur, while in Tripura it is around ₹1,073.50.

Restaurants, hotels flag LPG supply concerns As prices rose, several hospitality businesses have raised concerns about the availability of commercial LPG cylinders.

Industry bodies such as the National Restaurants Association of India have warned that inconsistent supply could disrupt operations at eateries in cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, as per PTI. Restaurant owners said the sector relies heavily on commercial LPG for cooking.

Hotel and restaurant associations have also reported supply disruptions in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Industry representatives say if the situation continues, some establishments may have to temporarily scale down operations or shut kitchens.

Government prioritising household supply Officials said domestic LPG supplies are being prioritised to ensure households continue to receive cooking gas without disruption. Despite the concerns raised by businesses, government officials maintained that there is no major shortage of LPG, and supply issues in some areas could be due to logistical delays.

