Dental surgeon warns about vitamin deficiencies in India: ‘Spreading like wildfire…’
Vitamin deficiencies in India are increasing at an exponential rate, leading to numerous health problems, including gum-related issues.
Gaps in nutrition, whether in macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats, or in micronutrients like vitamins or minerals, can lead to serious deficiencies that manifest as health problems, which are incredibly common and reported often, like fatigue, weakened immunity, and oral issues.
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HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Vikas Sethi, chairperson - dental surgery at Sir Gangaram Hospital, who shared his observation as one of the most common micronutrient deficiencies.
He identified vitamins in particular, stating, "Vitamin deficiencies in India are spreading like wildfire, but the acknowledgement is low.”
This indicates that, despite the widespread presence of these deficiencies, many people remain unaware of them and their potential health impacts.
Let's take a closer look at why vitamin deficiencies are happening in India, what can be done to address them, and which specific vitamins are most commonly lacking.
Common vitamin deficiencies in India
Dr Sethi outlined the common vitamin deficiencies in India, explaining why they occur and how they manifest in various health issues:
- Vitamin B12: Normally widespread in vegetarian diets and in people with anaemia.
- Vitamin D: Due to lower sun exposure. Diet plays an important role, particularly the low intake of animal-based products.
- Vitamin C: Due to a lack of citrus fruits and vegetables rich in Vit C.
- Vitamin B: Can result from malabsorption issues, smoking, alcohol consumption, certain medications, and the natural effects of ageing.
- Vitamin A: Lack of leafy green vegetables.
Besides the different variants of vitamins, the dental surgeon noted that iron is also a major deficiency in India, and this deficiency can lead to anaemia.
Types of gum diseases because of vitamin deficiencies
These vitamin deficiencies can manifest in a range of health issues, including fatigue, poor bone health and more. They also affect oral health, impacting both teeth and gums.
Dr Sethi shared which ones in particular affect the gums, “Amongst all the vitamin deficiencies, Vit C & Vit D affect the gums mostly,” he noted.
He outlined how deficiencies in vitamins C and D occur and the ways they affect the body, particularly the oral health:
1. Vitamin C deficiency:
- Causes scurvy in the body.
- Significantly affects the gums.
- Reduces collagen synthesis, leading to bleeding and inflamed gums.
- Can contribute to gingivitis (swollen gums).
- If untreated, it may eventually lead to tooth loss.
2. Vitamin D deficiency
- Essential for calcium absorption and overall bone health.
- In the oral cavity, a deficiency can cause periodontosis (bone loss around teeth)
- Leads to loosening of teeth and eventual tooth loss.
- Affects chewing ability.
- Can contribute to broader systemic health issues.
- Tooth loss due to bone loss is commonly called pyorrhea.
How to address vitamin deficiencies for oral health?
Dr Sethi recommended visiting a dentist every six months for a thorough oral check-up. He reminded, “The oral cavity is the mirror of the body,” implying that early warning signs of health problems often appear in the mouth.
The dental surgeon also advised getting regular teeth cleanings to remove tartar buildup and prevent gum problems. Along with this, he recommended avoiding smoking, vaping, and excessive alcohol consumption, as they can worsen deficiencies and oral health issues. Lastly, your diet should be healthy and balanced, rich in essential vitamins.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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