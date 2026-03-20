Dental surgeon warns about vitamin deficiencies in India: ‘Spreading like wildfire…’

Gaps in nutrition, whether in macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats, or in micronutrients like vitamins or minerals, can lead to serious deficiencies that manifest as health problems, which are incredibly common and reported often, like fatigue, weakened immunity, and oral issues.



ALSO READ: Rubbing strawberries to whiten your teeth? Dentist explains why this simple teeth whitening hack is not a good idea Gum pain occurs when you are suffering from vitamin deficiencies. (Picture credit: Freepik)

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Vikas Sethi, chairperson - dental surgery at Sir Gangaram Hospital, who shared his observation as one of the most common micronutrient deficiencies.

He identified vitamins in particular, stating, "Vitamin deficiencies in India are spreading like wildfire, but the acknowledgement is low.”

This indicates that, despite the widespread presence of these deficiencies, many people remain unaware of them and their potential health impacts.

Let's take a closer look at why vitamin deficiencies are happening in India, what can be done to address them, and which specific vitamins are most commonly lacking.