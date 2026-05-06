Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits'

Mango hype is unreal in summer. This juicy, creamy fruit is called the king of fruits for good reason. It is an instant highlight on summer menus in both its forms, raw and ripe, from starters and main courses to desserts. Even casually slicing a mango for a snack is incredibly common in most households.



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But here's the question: Is there any health risk linked to mango consumption? Several beliefs surround eating mangoes, and one of them is that eating mangoes increases body heat.

We asked dietitian Chitra BK, chief of dietetics at KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City in Bengaluru, who helped to separate the fact from fiction regarding mango consumption.

Analysing the ‘mango increases body heat’ myth The dietician, however, did not give this common mango-related belief a green light and instead firmly debunked it, asserting that it is not scientific. She did acknowledge that the myth is quite popular, but opined that it is usually misinterpreted.

“Medically speaking, there has been no scientific research conducted on the correlation between consuming mangoes and an increase in internal body heat. The symptoms referred to as ‘heat’ are commonly misidentified with the consumption of mangoes.” Chitra helped clarify that there is no relation between mangoes and internal body heat.

Now that ‘body heat’ is part of the conversation, what does it actually mean? Diving into the etymology of the phrase, the expert explained that it is commonly used in everyday language, but from a medical standpoint, it does not refer to an actual rise in core body temperature.