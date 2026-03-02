Thandai Flavoured Desserts to Make This Holi Unique: Kheer, Cake, and Kulfi with a Twist

Thandai is a cooling and refreshing drink made mostly on Holi or Mahashivratri. It gives the body a boost of refreshment in body and mind after playing Holi the whole day. Thandai has been a traditional drink of Holi for years, made with cooling spices, seeds, nuts, rose petals and milk. Adding a twist to this authentic Holi dessert makes Holi more exciting and unique. Thandai Cake (Freepik)

Thandai-flavoured desserts give a fresh spin to familiar favourites like kheer, cake, and kulfi. The blend of nuts, seeds, and aromatic spices creates a flavour that instantly reminds everyone of festive celebrations.

Thandai is made with almonds, fennel seeds, poppy seeds, cardamom, black pepper, and rose petals. Almonds provide vitamin E and healthy fats that support heart health. Fennel aids digestion, especially helpful after festive meals. Poppy seeds and melon seeds add texture along with minerals like calcium and magnesium. This mix is soaked, ground, and blended to create a rich base used in many desserts.

Thandai kheer combines slow-cooked rice and milk with this nutty paste, giving the dessert a creamy texture and balanced sweetness. Thandai cake offers a soft, moist crumb infused with aromatic spices, making it perfect for festive gatherings. Thandai kulfi freezes the same blend into a dense and rich treat that feels refreshing during spring celebrations.

5 Unique Desserts You Can Make For Holi With Thandia Flavour Thandai Kheer Thandai kheer blends creamy rice pudding with the rich flavours of nuts and aromatic spices. Almonds, fennel, melon seeds, and cardamom create a fragrant base, while milk and rice add nourishment. This dessert brings festive flavour to Holi with a wholesome and satisfying twist.

Ingredients 1 litre full-fat milk ¼ cup basmati rice (soaked 30 minutes) 8 almonds (soaked, peeled) 1 tbsp melon seeds 1 tsp fennel seeds 4–5 black peppercorns 2 green cardamom pods 2 tbsp date paste 1 tsp rose water Instructions Grind soaked almonds, melon seeds, fennel, peppercorns, and cardamom into a smooth paste using a little milk. Boil milk in a heavy pan and add drained rice. Cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until rice softens and milk thickens. Add the thandai paste and mix well. Stir in date paste and cook for five more minutes. Turn off the heat and add rose water. Cool slightly before serving and garnish with sliced nuts. Thandai Cake Thandai cake combines soft sponge texture with aromatic nut and spice flavours. The ground thandai mix adds natural richness, while whole wheat flour and yoghurt provide structure and moisture. This Holi dessert offers a festive twist with balanced sweetness and wholesome ingredients.

Ingredients 1½ cups whole wheat flour

½ cup thick yoghurt

¼ cup cold-pressed oil

¼ cup date puree

10 almonds

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp cardamom powder

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup milk Instructions Grind almonds, poppy seeds, and fennel into a fine powder. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom, and thandai powder. In another bowl, whisk yoghurt, oil, and date puree. Combine dry and wet ingredients, adding milk gradually to form a smooth batter. Pour into a greased cake tin and bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely before slicing, then garnish with chopped nuts if desired. Thandai Kulfi Thandai kulfi transforms the classic nut and spice blend into a dense frozen dessert. Milk, almonds, and seeds create a creamy texture without heavy additives. This chilled treat feels refreshing and festive, making it perfect for Holi celebrations.

Ingredients 1 litre of full-fat milk

10 almonds (soaked, peeled)

1 tbsp melon seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

4 cardamom pods

2 tbsp date paste

1 tsp rose water Instructions Grind almonds, melon seeds, fennel, and cardamom into a smooth paste. Boil milk and simmer on low heat until reduced by one-third, stirring frequently. Add thandai paste and cook for five minutes. Stir in date paste and mix well. Turn off the heat and add rose water. Cool completely before pouring into kulfi moulds. Freeze for six to eight hours or until set. To serve, dip the mould briefly in water and unmould. Thandai Chia Pudding Thandai chia pudding offers a lighter dessert option with festive flavour. Chia seeds provide fibre and omega-3 fats, while the thandai mix adds nutty aroma and spice. This chilled pudding suits those looking for a wholesome Holi sweet.

Ingredients 1 cup almond milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp thandai powder

1 tbsp date syrup

½ tsp rose water Instructions In a bowl, mix almond milk and thandai powder until smooth. Stir in chia seeds and date syrup, and mix well to avoid clumping. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight until thick. Stir once after 30 minutes to distribute seeds evenly. Add rose water before serving and mix gently. Top with sliced almonds or pistachios if desired. Serve chilled. Thandai Phirni Thandai phirni blends ground rice with aromatic nut and spice flavours. The creamy texture pairs well with thandai paste, creating a festive dessert with balanced richness. This recipe offers a refreshing way to enjoy Holi sweets.

Ingredients 1 litre milk/almond or oats milk (as vegan option)

¼ cup soaked basmati rice (ground coarsely)

8 almonds (soaked, peeled)

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 tbsp date paste

½ tsp cardamom powder Instructions Grind almonds, poppy seeds, and fennel into a smooth paste. Boil milk according to your choice in a heavy pan and add ground rice, and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Once the mixture thickens, add thandai paste and cardamom. Stir in date paste and cook for five minutes. Pour into serving bowls and allow to cool. Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving. Garnish with sliced nuts. FAQs Can thandai-flavoured desserts be made in advance for Holi? Yes, most thandai desserts like kheer, kulfi, and chia pudding can be prepared a day earlier. Store them in airtight containers in the refrigerator for freshness and better flavour development.

2. How can thandai paste be stored? Thandai paste can be stored in a clean airtight jar in the refrigerator for up to one week. Always use a dry spoon to maintain quality and prevent spoilage.