 The largest string cheese ball breaks the world record, weighing 636 kilograms
Sep 06, 2024

The largest string cheese ball breaks the world record, weighing 636 kilograms

ByAkshita Prakash
Sep 06, 2024 05:13 PM IST

Guinness World Records revealed a video showing the creation of a giant string cheese ball, made from over 10,000 litres of milk, weighing 636.2 kilograms.

Gobierno del Estado de Oaxaca and Municipio Reyes Etla, hailing from Mexico have set the Guinness World Record for making the largest string cheese ball weighing 636.2 kilograms.

Gobierno del Estado de Oaxaca and Municipio Reyes Etla from Mexico have set the Guinness World Record for making the largest string cheese ball.(Photos: Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)
Guinness World Records (GWR) recently shared a video of the steps that were involved in making this string cheese ball. The participants used more than 10,000 litres of milk to make this from scratch. Numerous strings of cheese were used and wrapped around each other, together until a giant cheese ball was made. It was produced on July 19, 2024, and the video shared by GWR showcases the tireless efforts of the participants that went into crafting this cheese ball.

This record surpassed the previous record of the cheese ball made by 80 workers in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, last year. The earlier record holder was made with 6,000 litres of milk and weighed approximately 558 kilograms.



September 06, 2024
