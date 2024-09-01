There’s no such thing as a bad cookie but the soft cookies with flakey oats and almonds outshine any other so, we thought of snacking smart this Sunday with the best-ever gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies. We got our hands on a recipe that is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones but also replete with nutrition and delicious taste. Bake these gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies once and you'll be hooked for life. Recipe inside (Photo by Indian Accent, New Delhi)

If you are looking for a tasty option to tick nutrition for the day and smile your way into a new week, check out this recipe of gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free rolled oats

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted (or any neutral oil)

1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup chopped almonds (optional)

1/4 cup chocolate chips or raisins (optional)

Method:

Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, almond flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon (if using). Mix Wet Ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract until well combined. Combine Ingredients: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a dough forms.

Fold in the chopped almonds and chocolate chips or raisins if using. Shape Cookies: Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking sheet and flatten them slightly with your fingers or the back of a spoon. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips:

For a crunchier texture, bake the cookies a few minutes longer.

Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.

You can add a pinch of nutmeg or a handful of shredded coconut for extra flavor.

Enjoy your gluten-free oats and almond cookies!

(Recipe: Sandeep Singh Sous Chef)