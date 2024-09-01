Bake these gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies once and you'll be hooked for life. Recipe inside
Sep 01, 2024 03:45 PM IST
Satisfy your sweet tooth without guilt with this recipe of chewy and crunchy gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies
There’s no such thing as a bad cookie but the soft cookies with flakey oats and almonds outshine any other so, we thought of snacking smart this Sunday with the best-ever gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies. We got our hands on a recipe that is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones but also replete with nutrition and delicious taste.
If you are looking for a tasty option to tick nutrition for the day and smile your way into a new week, check out this recipe of gluten-free Oats and Almond Cookies and thank us later.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup gluten-free rolled oats
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted (or any neutral oil)
- 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup chopped almonds (optional)
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips or raisins (optional)
Method:
- Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Mix Dry Ingredients:
- In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, almond flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon (if using).
- Mix Wet Ingredients:
- In another bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract until well combined.
- Combine Ingredients:
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a dough forms.
- Fold in the chopped almonds and chocolate chips or raisins if using.
- Shape Cookies:
- Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking sheet and flatten them slightly with your fingers or the back of a spoon.
- Bake:
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.
- Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Tips:
- For a crunchier texture, bake the cookies a few minutes longer.
- Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.
- You can add a pinch of nutmeg or a handful of shredded coconut for extra flavor.
Enjoy your gluten-free oats and almond cookies!
(Recipe: Sandeep Singh Sous Chef)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
