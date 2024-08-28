Add a kick to your greens: 5 alcohol-infused boozy dressing recipes to transform your salads

Salads have been the go-to meal for almost everyone. It's relatively easy to prep, inexpensive and there's nothing more versatile than a fresh salad on days when you have a vague idea of the flavours that will titillate your palate. While the formula for a satisfactory salad remains constant — veg and protein with some acid — a thoughtful dressing can really, really make a difference. Add a kick to your greens with 5 alcohol-infused boozy salad dressing recipes

You've heard of the sesame, vinegar, honey combo and you might have also heard of the balsamic, olive oil and lemon combo. But have you ever heard of the vodka, ginger and sugar combo? Boozy salad dressings won't get you drunk, but they will definitely add a bit of spirit to your day. Here are five salad dressing recipes that are sure to add a kick to your greens!

Bourbon vinaigrette

The kick of bourbon, paired with the simplicity of basil and vinegar makes for a deliciously fresh salad that is sure to be the talk of the office. Enjoy this on a bed of leafy greens paired with chicken breast, a few cherry tomatoes and some walnuts.

Ingredients: ¼ cup bourbon, 1 tbsp minced shallot/red onion, 1 tbsp chopped basil leaves, 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp honey or sugar, ¾ cup olive oil, salt and ground black pepper to taste,

Recipe: Whisk together the minced shallot, chopped basil leaves, bourbon, apple cider vinegar, and honey or sugar. In a measuring cup, prepare the olive oil to slowly drizzle into the mixture. To prevent the dressing from splitting, gradually drizzle in the oil while whisking constantly until it thickens. Season with salt and black pepper.

Tequila citrus dressing

The sharpness of tequila makes for the ideal salad dressing, especially if you feel like you've gone too hard with the ingredients. In fact, think of this dressing as your little black dress: it goes with fruits as well as veg, sweet or savoury.

Ingredients: 1 cup orange juice, 2 tbsp lime juice, 1 cup olive oil, 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 tsp lemon zest, 1 tbsp tequila, 1 tsp Sriracha, 1 tbsp honey, 2 tsp jalapenos (minced), 1 tbsp cilantro (minced), salt and pepper to taste

Recipe: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and beat until well combined (about 2 minutes). Season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss with salad to serve.

Vodka vinaigrette

Vodka is good for much more beyond the classic pre-game shot. Enjoy this elaborate dressing on a watermelon and feta cheese salad — it creates the perfect juxtaposition, cutting through the sweetness of the fresh fruit with a subtle edge.

Ingredients: 3 tbsp vodka, 2 tbsp minced shallots, 1 tsp minced ginger, 2 tbsp sugar, ¼ tsp salt, ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, ¾ cup olive oil

Recipe: Add everything except the olive oil into a bowl and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Slowly pour in the olive oil while whisking until the mixture thickens and combines. Finally, season the dressing generously with salt to round out the flavour.

Dirty martini salad dressing

The elegant dirty martini is much more versatile than you would think. The simplicity of the cocktail pairs perfectly with a fresh, crunchy salad — a good way to talk about how your daily intake of gin actually makes you healthier.

Ingredients: ¼ cup olive brine, 2 tsp smooth Dijon mustard, 2 garlic cloves (peeled and minced), 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, ½ teaspoon gin , 3 sprigs rosemary (roughly chopped), ¼ tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp salt black pepper to taste

Recipe: In a bowl, combine the olive brine, Dijon mustard, and minced garlic then whisk. Slowly stream in the olive until thoroughly combined. Add the gin, chopped rosemary, ground coriander, and salt. Pulse until fully combined. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Re-emulsify before serving.

Champagne vinaigrette

A champagne vinaigrette is honestly the healthiest way to get some champagne into your system in the morning. This one goes tremendously well with boring vegetable-heavy salads; pair it with cucumber, coriander and tomatoes for a truly bubbly experience.

Ingredients: ½ cup avocado oil or light olive oil, ⅓ cup champagne vinegar, 1 tbsp Dijon mustard, 2 cloves garlic (minced) or ½ tsp garlic powder, ¼ tsp salt, 1 pinch black pepper

Recipe: Add all ingredients into a jar and blend. If you don't have a blender, whisk until everything is well combined. Serve river your choice of salad.

Trust us, a standout dressing can elevate your greens from mundane to magnificent. Give these recipes a try and let us know which one's your favourite!