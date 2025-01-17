Hate your body fat? Study shows unique fat type that actually helps burn calories

Body fat is often villainized and deemed unhealthy. It feels like a barrier when one is in the pursuit of a toned body. It is regarded as dangerous for health, storing calories. But did you know there’s a type of fat that’s actually healthy and helps to keep you fit? Brown fat is different from white fat as it is rich in mitochondria.(Shutterstock)

A study from Rutgers University published in Aging-US revealed a surprising type of fat tissue called brown fat, which actually helps to burn calories. This is noteworthy because brown fat works differently from regular fat. Unlike normal fat, which stores energy, it helps keep one active. Let’s see what’s so unique about this brown fat.

ALSO READ: Can you be both fat and fit? Study challenges traditional notions

Who has brown fat more

Babies are born with brown fat to regulate their body temperature. (Shutterstock)

This fat tissue is different from regular white fat. It is packed with mitochondria, which are the powerhouses of cells. These, in turn, create heat and burn calories. Babies have this type of fat to keep them warm, while adults have less brown fat. They only have small deposits around areas like the neck and shoulders.

Why is brown fat unique

This brown fat helps burn calories, enriching fitness levels. Researchers, in experiments with mice, transplanted modified brown fat into normal mice, yielding surprising results. Within just three days, the recipient mice displayed enhanced exercise performance, a feat that typically takes eight weeks when using normal brown fat.

The modified tissue not only improved endurance but also promoted the growth of new blood vessels in muscle tissue, improving circulation and oxygen delivery. Surprisingly, these mice also appeared younger than those that did not receive the transplant with better fur health. So other than better exercise performance, the improved circulation offers ageing benefits.

These findings are remarkable as they suggest that brown fat’s unique properties could be leveraged to combat age-related health challenges such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The promising results open up new avenues for treatments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Women, have more fat for breakfast! Study explains why it’s necessary