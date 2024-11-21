Can you be both fat and fit? Study challenges traditional notions

Being overweight is often considered unfit, according to the social standards. However, a recent study led by Siddhartha Angadi, University of Virginia states that it may not be the case. It is possible to be both fat and fit at the same time. The real killer might be the combination of a seemingly lean body with weak health. Also read | Healthy, but overweight? Here’s why you should still worry The study discovered that people who are obese but physically fit, are at the same risk of death as the ones who are within the normal weight range. (Pexels)

When it comes to the risk of dying from heart diseases and other causes, what matters more is how unfit we are, and not how much we weigh. The study challenged traditional notions about body weight and fitness. It discovered that people who are obese but physically fit, are at the same risk of death as the ones who are within the normal weight range.

Findings of the study:

The study analysed nearly 400,000 individuals and their health. It was found that people who are out of shape are more at risk of death than the ones who are physically fit. However, when the Body Mass Index and their cardiovascular fitness were analysed, it was observed that fitness could neutralise the risks of being overweight or obese.

Siddhartha Angadi, an associate professor of exercise physiology at the University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development, in a media release, said, "Fitness, it turns out, is far more important than fatness when it comes to mortality risk."

Exercise for better health.(Pexels)

Exercise is the perfect anecdote

Exercise is not just a way of burning calories. Siddhartha Angadi, in the media release, added that regular exercise can help in optimising overall health, and help in alleviating the risk of cardiovascular and other diseases that have the potential of causing death. The largest risk of death happens when the sedentary lifestyle takes over. It is important to incorporate a workout routine in the daily schedule. Brisk walking, for at least 30 minutes every day, can improve overall health and fitness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.