Women, have more fat for breakfast! Study explains why it’s necessary

Men and women should have different breakfasts, states a study led by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada. It is observed that men may be able to consume a carbohydrate-rich breakfast while women may benefit from a fat-rich breakfast after waking up. It is observed that men may be able to consume a carbohydrate-rich breakfast while women may benefit from a fat-rich breakfast.

It is essential to choose the right food based on the metabolism of the body to gain maximum health benefits. The study was conducted through a mathematical model created by the researchers that helped in understanding the metabolic responses of both women and men to various dietary choices.

Metabolism in men and women:

It was observed that while men rely on a carbohydrate metabolism for their health, women rely heavily on lipid – fatty acid. The study further observed that the difference in metabolism can lead to changes in metabolic response and disease risk.

Senior investigator of the study Anita T. Layton, PhD, research chair in Mathematical Biology and Medicine, and professor of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Pharmacy and Biology at the University of Waterloo, told Medical News Today in an interview, “Existing knowledge seems to present a paradox: Women tend to preserve more fat than men during the absorptive period, but exhibit significantly higher fat oxidation during the post-absorptive period. Our model can guide tailored, sex-specific dietary recommendations that optimize metabolic health and prevent complications like post-prandial hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. Simulations can be done to see how a specific body may respond to meals of all kinds of compositions.”

Gender and metabolism:

Study author Anita T. Layton explained that women can store more fat than men. However, women are also capable of burning more fat after exercise, and can metabolise more fat after a meal. It is driven by estrogen levels in the body. Women, when they go through pregnancy and lactation, experience major changes in the body. The complexity of their metabolism is impacted from those changes.

