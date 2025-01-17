Woman who lost 14 kg in 3 months without any harsh diets or exercise shares her 3-step weight loss plan

Instagram user Brooklyn St Laurent often shares workout routines and fitness tips on social media. In one of her recent posts, the fitness influencer revealed that she lost almost 30 lbs (approximately 14 kg) in 3 months without going on harsh diets and exercising. Brooklyn shared the 3 steps that helped her achieve this. Read the steps she followed here: This influencer shared that she lost 14 kgs in 3 months without any harsh diets or exercise.

How to lose 14 kg without dieting or exercise

Brooklyn shared a video titled, ‘Watch me lose 30 lbs in 3 months without harsh diets or exercise’. In the clip, she showed her 3-month transformation that helped her lose belly fat and tone her body. She captioned the video, “Want my weight loss 3-step routine?” She also listed the 3 steps that helped her lose all those kilos. See here.

1. Increase water intake: According to Brooklyn, to lose 14 kg in 3 months, you should increase your water intake. She added that you should drink water to make sure you’re staying hydrated. As for her, she drinks 4-6 bottles of water daily.

2. Walking 30 minutes: Per the influencer, walk 30 minutes a day for 3-5 times a week in vital. “It’s important to listen to your body and not overdo it,” she added.

3. Natural weight loss supplements: She also suggested taking natural weight loss supplements to aid your weight loss journey. “Not only are they plant-based, but they’re gluten-free, easy on your body, burn fat, boost your metabolism, clear skin, + improve focus/ energy,” she added.

‘Weight loss drugs are not a cure’

While Brooklyn took weight loss supplements to help her in the weight loss journey, but are they good for your body.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Bariatric and Laparoscopic surgeon, said, “People who are overweight and have grade 1 obesity can benefit from weight loss medications in conjunction with diet and lifestyle modification. However, all weight loss medications are prescription drugs, and self-medication must be avoided.”

She added, “It must be remembered that weight loss drugs are not a cure for obesity but help to keep it under control. Every patient responds differently to medications, and weight regain is a high possibility after the drugs are discontinued. Hence, it is extremely important to embrace a healthy lifestyle which can be of help for weight maintenance after the drugs are discontinued.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.