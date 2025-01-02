Mouni Roy reveals what she eats in a day for her toned body, says diets don't work for her: ‘Almost every day I have…’

Mouni Roy believes in living a healthy lifestyle to stay in shape rather than going on strict diet plans. The actor revealed in a recent interview that diets don't work for her, and whenever she has to get into a certain shape for a role, she just avoids eating carbs. She also dished out details about what she eats in a day, including her morning ritual to stay in shape and maintain her stunning body. Mouni Roy shared what she eats in a day to stay in shape.

Also Read | Nutritionist reveals three healthy habits to kickstart your day: No tea or coffee on…

What Mouni Roy eats in a day

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mouni talked about her morning rituals and revealed that she loves having the same breakfast daily. Per the actor, after waking up, she has water with Haldi. Then, within half an hour, she has hot water with cinnamon powder, followed by morning yoga. For breakfast, the star has a small bowl of poha and a little bit of sprouts.

After breakfast, Mouni enjoys one big cup of coffee, a habit she is trying to get rid of. Earlier, she used to have three cups of coffee, which she has now reduced to one. Additionally, she has her dose of caffeine with one and a half scoop of hazelnut syrup. For lunch, she enjoys a full Bengali meal, including one bowl of rice and lots of sabji and dal.

‘Make sure you soak the almonds in the water’

After that if she feels hungry she eats fruit. Her snack after that is generally a fist full of dry fruits. She added that dry fruits are the best source of vitamins and one should have them daily. “Make sure you soak the almonds in the water because not only is it better, but the outer coating is also not good for you. So, soak it for 5-6 hours and eat it.”

Mouni sometimes alternates this meal plan with what she orders online or with the food available on set, including noodles or ‘anything chatpata (spicy)’. “If I am home and I feel very hungry before dinner, I have a little bit of bhel, properly made with fried onions, a little bit of chutney, cucumbers, and tomatoes,” she added. Lastly, Mouni added that she ends her day with dinner and that sometimes, after lunch, she indulges herself with the Bengali sweet, nolen gur sondesh.

As for workouts, the actor said that she swears by yoga and breathing to stay in shape.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.