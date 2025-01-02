Nutritionist reveals three healthy habits to kickstart your day: No tea or coffee on…

Have you ever wondered how you can start your day on a healthy note? Not switching on your phone first thing after waking up, making your bed, writing a to-do list, and more are habits that can make you disciplined and help you have a calm start for the day. But what about healthy habits related to what you should eat and how you should work out? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has some tips for you. Eating nuts, rich in good fats, can give your day a good and healthy start.

Also Read | Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'

Deepsikha, who often shared health and nutrition tips on her Instagram page @fries.to.fit, shared healthy habits one can adapt to have a ‘beautiful, healthy, and a lovely morning’. In the recent clip captioned, “Save these healthy habits to start your day with ☀️,” she listed three things to do to start your day on a good note.

Three habits to start your day on a healthy note

Fat first: Start your day with fat first, which will help you stabilise your blood sugar, have a better mood, and have fewer cravings throughout the day. She suggested eating nuts like almonds and walnuts.

Start your day with fat first, which will help you stabilise your blood sugar, have a better mood, and have fewer cravings throughout the day. She suggested eating nuts like almonds and walnuts. Do the hard things first: To get in a workout or any form of physical activity, do the hard thing first because when you do that, you will end up eating and proceeding your entire day with good habits and on a good note.

To get in a workout or any form of physical activity, do the hard thing first because when you do that, you will end up eating and proceeding your entire day with good habits and on a good note. No tea or coffee on an empty stomach: The third habit is no coffee or tea on an empty stomach because both are highly acidic and lead to more gastric problems first thing in the morning. Hence irritating you throughout the day.

Starting your day by eating nuts is extremely beneficial for your body because of the good fats present in them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietitian Shikha Kumari, clinical dietician and weight loss expert, said, “Starting the day with soaked nuts has been proven beneficial in many ways. If you are looking for some easy methods that will lead you to a healthier diet, start soaking the nuts. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, peanuts, pecans and pistachio are rich in fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorous, good fat, and antioxidants.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.