Woman who lost 38 kg with PCOS reveals 10 common mistakes people make in their weight loss journey

Are you struggling to lose weight? If yes, you're not alone! Many people on their weight loss journey often feel clueless about what to eat and how to shed kilos, especially if they have medical conditions like PCOS and more. Check out the top 10 weight loss mistakes to avoid for better results. (Instagram/@_sujataaa__)

A woman named Sujata lost 38 kgs in just 10 months despite having PCOS. She frequently shares insights from her journey on Instagram. In her latest post, she revealed 10 common mistakes people make while trying to lose weight. (Also read: Mom of 5 who lost 31 kg in 9 months despite PCOS reveals her top 3 weight loss tips: ‘Move after meals’ )

She wrote in her post, "I wish someone had told me this earlier so that I wouldn't have made these mistakes on my weight loss journey." In the caption, she shared some common mistakes people make while trying to lose weight. Let's take a look.

1. Focusing only on weight

Relying solely on the scale to track progress can be misleading, as weight fluctuates due to factors like water retention, muscle gain, and hormones. Progress photos, measurements, and how you feel are better indicators.

2. Skipping meals or severely restricting calories

Extremely low-calorie diets can slow your metabolism, lead to muscle loss, and increase the likelihood of binge eating.

3. Overdoing cardio and ignoring strength training

Excessive cardio without strength training can lead to muscle loss. Building muscle boosts your metabolism and enhances fat loss.

4. Relying on fad diets

Diets that eliminate entire food groups or promote rapid weight loss often result in short-term results and can be unsustainable, leading to weight regain.

5. Neglecting protein intake

Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, and it helps keep you fuller longer. A low-protein diet may slow your progress.

6. Not eating enough healthy fats

Cutting out all fats can negatively affect hormone regulation and overall health. Include healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

7. Ignoring sleep and stress

Poor sleep and high stress can disrupt hormones like cortisol, which can lead to cravings and fat storage, especially around the belly.

8. Overestimating calorie burn

Many people overestimate how many calories they burn during exercise and compensate by overeating.

9. Mindless eating

Eating while distracted or snacking throughout the day can lead to consuming more calories than you realize.

10. Not drinking enough water

Dehydration can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary eating. Water also helps with digestion and metabolism.

By avoiding these mistakes and focusing on a balanced, sustainable approach, you’re more likely to achieve long-term success in your weight loss journey.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.