Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia swears by fasting at 57, shares his quick weight loss hack for dropping 4 kg in 5 days

Sabeer Bhatia – Indian-American entrepreneur and technology innovator, best known for co-founding Hotmail – keeps sharing insights into his health and fitness journey on Instagram. In a September 18 Instagram video, Sabeer discussed his philosophy on health and longevity, and explained that maintaining a disease-free state is the key to a longer life. Also read | Woman says she lost 9 kg in 14 days by 'drinking just water, not eating anything': Benefits and dangers of water fasting Sabeer Bhatia, the co-founder of Hotmail, follows a disciplined approach to health and fitness. (Instagram/ sabeerbhatia.official)

Sabeer Bhatia's fitness secrets at 57

Sabeer, who is 57, explained his personal fitness routine, which includes daily exercise – bicycling and weightlifting – and mindful eating. Interestingly, Sabeer shared details of his five-day, reduced-calorie fasts, in which he consumes minimal food, revealing that these fasts have resulted in significant weight loss.

Sabeer Bhatia's workout includes weight lifting

As he promoted a balanced approach incorporating both physical activity and caloric restriction for achieving better health outcomes, Sabeer said, “Today's video is about longevity and health. Listen, I'm 57-years-old, and my simple belief is that the best way to prolong human life is to live disease-free. Now, how do you live disease-free? You know, you look around you, people are falling sick. They've got diabetes, heart disease, very simple things. I work out or exercise every day. I bicycle. Right now, I'm lifting weights.”

What he eats for lunch and dinner during fasting

Sharing details of his diet, he added, “I watch what I eat. Sometimes I overeat. I sleep well. But most importantly, I go on these 5-day fasts during which I eat very little. Reduce calorie diet. Not completely zero-calorie fast, water-only fast. Those are extreme. If you can reduce your caloric intake, one bowl of watery soup for lunch, one for dinner and maybe one power bar in the morning. Do that for 5 days. The first time I did it, I lost 20 pounds (around 9 kg). Every time I do it now, I lose 10 pounds (4.5 kg). Yes, 10 pounds, which is almost 4 kg in 5 days. Keep working out every day, you know, lift weights, walk, do cardiovascular, whatever it is you can do, but move around.”

In his caption, Sabeer wrote: “Fasting isn’t just a trend, it’s a choice for a better life. Reduced calories, better sleep, clean eating, and daily discipline. Start focusing on your health!”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.