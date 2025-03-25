Weight loss coach says 24-hour water fast can help 'melt stubborn fat': But does it actually work and is it safe?

Ben Azadi is an author and online health coach, who has shared details of his weight loss transformation of 'shredding 80 pounds of pure fat' in his books. In a March 20 video on his Instagram page, Ben shared: “Do this every week to melt stubborn fat.” He said a 24-hour water fast can be an effective way to burn fat, improve insulin sensitivity, and promote overall health. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? Here's everything you need to know about a 24-hour water fast. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shared that from a clinical standpoint, a 24-hour water fast, as suggested by Ben, combined with eating one meal a day (OMAD) can lead to weight loss. However, Dr Prasad added that it carries significant risks and limitations that make it unsuitable for everyone. But before we get into that, let's take a look at what Ben said.

Dealing with gas, bloating? Try 24-hour water fast

In a clip, Ben shared his comprehensive guide to help you understand the benefits of a 24-hour water fast, and how to safely incorporate it into your routine. He said, “Do this once a week to reset your gut, burn fat and prevent disease. This is called a 24-hour water fast. It has been proven through research to increase intestinal stem cells. So what does that mean? If you are dealing with gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, leaky gut, which most people have, you will completely reset those tight junctions in your gut by just doing a 24-hour water fast. Not only that. If you are looking to burn fat, the fat around your stomach and love handles, every hour within that fast, you continue to lower insulin.”

He added, “This allows your body to shift into burning that body fat for energy. You produce ketones, which turns your brain on, so you have amazing energy and you feel good. And lastly: you get this process called autophagy. The Greeks refer to autophagy as eat thyself. When you spend 24 hours without food and just having water, your body needs to get energy from somewhere. You are not eating food, so it goes through damaged cells, cells that could be pre-cancerous and eventually turn into cancerous cells and it uses that for energy. It goes a step further where it could kill that cell through a process called apoptosis and create a stem cell – all while you are just doing a 24-hour water fast.”

How to add 24-hour water fasts into your routine

Ben said, “So you want to go either breakfast to breakfast, lunch to lunch or dinner to dinner, once a week with just having water, coffee and tea to get those benefits.”

Before starting any new fasting regimen, especially if you have any underlying health conditions, consult with your doctor, and remember that it's okay to break your fast if you feel unwell or experience any negative side effects.

Does a 24-hour water fast actually work?

We asked Dr Prasad about the potential benefits of a weekly 24-hour water fast as suggested by Ben. He shared:

⦿ Weight Loss: Both water fasting and OMAD can result in reduced caloric intake, leading to weight loss. Fasting promotes fat metabolism and ketosis, which may improve glycemic control and reduce body fat.

⦿ Metabolic Benefits: Short-term fasting has been associated with improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and enhanced autophagy, which may benefit overall health.

Is a 24-hour water fast safe?

According to Dr Prasad, the probable risks and drawbacks of a 24-hour water fast are:

⦿ Nutrient deficiencies: Restricting food intake to one meal or fasting for 24 hours can make it difficult to meet daily nutritional needs, leading to deficiencies in essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients. This can negatively impact energy levels, bone health, and lean body mass.

⦿ Dehydration: Water fasting may paradoxically lead to dehydration due to reduced fluid intake from food sources. This can result in dizziness, low blood pressure, and electrolyte imbalances.

⦿ Digestive issues: Overeating during the single meal after prolonged fasting can cause bloating, nausea, and abdominal discomfort.

⦿ Health risks for vulnerable groups: This approach is contraindicated for pregnant women, children, elderly individuals, and those with medical conditions like diabetes or eating disorders.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, while 24-hour water fast and OMAD may yield temporary weight loss benefits, they are not advisable as a long-term strategy due to their potential adverse effects on health.

Dr Prasad said, “While short-term fasting may be safe for healthy individuals under medical supervision, it is not ideal for sustainable weight loss or long-term health management. The risks of nutrient deficiencies, dehydration, and potential weight regain outweigh the benefits for many people. Clinicians generally recommend balanced diets paired with regular physical activity as safer alternatives.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.