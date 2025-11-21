Zumba expert Beto Perez explains how to lose weight with 'super fun workout': 'Just moving to music for 1 hour is...'

You would have definitely heard of Zumba by now. A mix of low-intensity and high-intensity moves – Zumba combines Latin rhythms with energetic moves and is a great way to put on your dancing shoes and get moving. But can Zumba help with weight loss? And who can do Zumba? Also read | Want to live better? Include Zumba in your routine to improve quality of life, emotional health Get ready to groove your way to fitness with Zumba. Here's why it could be good for you, according to Beto Perez. (Pic on right: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Colombian dancer Beto Perez, who is Zumba's creator, and co-founder and creator of Zumba Fitness, shares how this high-energy dance fitness program can help with weight loss and overall fitness.

According to him, Zumba can be a fun way to burn calories and get fit – it's like a party, but with benefits. Regular exercise combined with a sensible diet equals effective weight control, Beto says – he adds Zumba's just more fun, so you'll stick to it. The best part? Whether you're a fitness newbie or a pro, Zumba's got you. It's 'judgment-free', and you can go at your own pace.

These are excerpts from the interview with Beto Perez, where he talks all things Zumba:

1. How did you come up with the idea of Zumba, and what inspired you to combine Latin music with exercise?

I was working as an aerobics instructor, but my background was dancing. One day, I forgot my aerobics music, but I had some tapes of Latin music. I played these tapes in class and improvised using dance steps during the workout. The participants loved it, and Zumba was born. It was an amazing feeling to combine my two passions – fitness and dance.

2. How does Zumba help with weight loss and overall fitness?

Regular exercise of any type, combined with a sensible diet, will improve a person's fitness and help them control their weight. The difference with Zumba is that it is an enjoyable experience, and as a result, people are much more likely to stick with it. One of the keys to fitness is motivation, and Zumba provides that motivation through creating a fun, uplifting atmosphere that people want to return to.

3. Who is Zumba ideal for? Is it suitable for people who are just starting out with exercise?

Zumba is for everyone, irrespective of their fitness level. Whilst it’s a high-energy class and can be an intense workout for those with a reasonable level of fitness, it is also ideal for those just starting out. Zumba classes are judgment-free, and it doesn't matter if you’re new to fitness and/or dance; just moving to the music for an hour is hugely beneficial to someone with a low level of fitness.

4. How does Zumba compare to other dance-based fitness programs, and what sets it apart?

Whilst Zumba is a super fun workout, it is also rooted in exercise science. Every class is designed to ensure each major muscle group is worked, with the intensity varying throughout the class to maximise the cardio benefit. Our licensed instructors learn how to create effective classes and work diligently to prepare them for participants. Dancing on its own can be a reasonably good form of cardio, but nowhere near as effective as a Zumba session.

5. Can you share some tips for people who want to start with Zumba in India, but are intimidated by the dance moves or worried about coordination?

Zumba classes are a very friendly environment, so people should not be intimidated. However, it's a good idea to attend your first session with a friend. You could also download the Zumba App and take some classes at home first to gain a little more confidence.

6. How has Zumba evolved since its inception, and what new features or styles have you introduced to keep it fresh and exciting?

We regularly supply our instructors with new music and choreographies to refresh their classes. Using the latest music from top international artists and producers guarantees that our classes feel 'of the moment.' We have also just announced a major innovation: Zumba + Lift, a Zumba class format that alternates between cardio and weightlifting. You'll see these classes appearing in the new year once our licensed instructors have trained in the format.

7. Can Zumba be adapted for different age groups, such as seniors or children? How do you tailor the program for different fitness levels?

We offer specific formats for Kids and older adults, including Zumba Kids and Zumba Gold. Both these formats adapt the classic Zumba class to fit the audience. In the case of Zumba Kids, there is more of a game-playing feel to the class, and with Zumba Gold, the class is lower intensity, without losing any of the fun.

8. What role does Zumba play in promoting mental well-being and stress relief?

A significant number of Zumba participants have reported that Zumba has had a positive impact on their mental health. Class participants lose themselves in the music and the joyfully positive atmosphere, which helps lower their stress. The simple act of dancing in unison builds a sense of belonging and community that lasts long beyond the class itself. Many of our class participants form some of their most lasting friendships in their Zumba class.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.