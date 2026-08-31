Indian astronaut and Ashoka Chakra awardee Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla urged young Indians to dream beyond conventional boundaries and take an active role in building a developed India by 2047, while delivering the 6th Dr Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture on Saturday, August 29, at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad. ‘Dream to change India’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla urges youth to build a developed India by 2047

The lecture, themed “The Indian Century – Youth, Innovation and Nation Building,” brought together students, educators, parents, alumni and members of the Jaipuria family for an evening centred on aspiration, innovation and the role of young Indians in shaping the nation’s future.

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Addressing the students directly, he said, “When you get to college, graduate and enter the world of works, the new thought should be to change India. You should want to change the world. You must feel the responsibility to help India become a developed nation by 2047. This thought has to be cultivated, nurtured and acted upon,” he said.

The Ashoka Chakra awardee spoke about his journey from being a young student with dreams of flying to becoming an astronaut. He encouraged students to believe in themselves, set ambitious goals and work consistently towards achieving them.

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He spoke about the discipline and teamwork required for spaceflight, his experiences aboard the International Space Station, and the unique perspective that viewing Earth from space offers. His interaction with the students also highlighted the importance of curiosity, perseverance and the willingness to pursue ambitious goals.

Astronaut Shukla highlighted that success does not come without setbacks and failures. He urged students to view failures as opportunities to learn, improve and move forward rather than allowing them to discourage their ambitions.

The interaction also focused on India's growing achievements in space exploration and the role young Indians can play in the country's future. Shukla's journey was presented as an example of how determination, preparation and a willingness to take on challenges can help turn ambitious dreams into reality.

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During the event, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla also released the ‘Space Explorer’ books for Grades 6 to 8, created by the academic team of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School. The books will form part of the school’s curriculum and its Jaipuria Space and Astronomy Programme, providing students with structured opportunities to learn about space, astronomy and India’s growing capabilities in space exploration.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Jaipuria said, “I am of the firm view that the 21st century will be India’s century. We have a young population that represents not merely a demographic advantage, but an enormous reservoir of human potential. Our IT, financial, healthcare, and digital services have established India as a global force. At the same time, manufacturing is gaining momentum, supported by favourable policies, infrastructure, technology and global supply-chain opportunities. India today possesses a rare combination of scale, talent and ambition.”