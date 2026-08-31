West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday dismissed allegations that several schools had not received mid-day meal funds for three to four months, saying all pending payments have been cleared. Mid-day meal payments cleared, portal issue resolved: Bengal CM (PTI)

"There was a problem with the portal, which has now been resolved. Everyone received the payments four days ago," Adhikari told reporters in Debra in Paschim Medinipur district, where he participated in a programme.

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He said payments covering four months had been made in full, including the dues of cooks engaged under the mid-day meal scheme.

Adhikari said the state government and the ruling BJP's organisation need to work in greater coordination and remain connected with the people.

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"What message should I give? The government is doing so much work; we have to reach out to the people. The (party) organisation and the government have to be kept more united," he said.

Adhikari also stressed the need to remain committed to the ideological principles associated with BJP leaders Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

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"Do not compromise on two ideologies, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's patriotism and nationalism, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism, that is, public welfare," he said.