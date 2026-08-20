‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest at Jantar Mantar Friday? Delhi Police says no permit

The Delhi Police on Thursday denied reports that it had granted permission for any protest regarding reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21. The clarification came after videos making the claim were circulated on social media, with the police terming them as "false and misleading". The police said that prohibitory orders are in place the New Delhi district under which protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited. (PTI Photo) “No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar,” the police said in a statement shared on its official X account. The police said that prohibitory orders are in place the New Delhi district under which protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited. Also read: BJP hits back after Dipke's PM Cares fund appeal for schools: ‘Kejriwal didn’t teach him basic facts'

"Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, are already in force in the New Delhi district," the Delhi Police statement read. It further warned of legal action against individuals for creating or spreading fake news in connection to the grant of permission for protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. Also read: Punjab bandh tomorrow: Will schools be closed? Govt clarifies "Citizens have been advised not to amplify, forward or share unverified content circulating on social media. Legal action may be initiated against individuals found creating or disseminating fake news," police cautioned in the statement.