Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Top 7 options with accurate heart monitoring for healthy living

Smartwatches with ECG trackers are quickly becoming the go-to gadgets for anyone serious about heart health. These watches don’t just tell time, they keep a close eye on your heart rhythm, making it easy to spot any irregularities without needing to visit a clinic. Smartwatches with ECG trackers keep your heart health in check anytime, anywhere.

I’m no doctor, but after checking out the latest models, it’s clear these watches bring a new level of convenience and accuracy to health monitoring. If you’re into fitness or just want peace of mind, there’s a smartwatch here that’ll fit right into your daily routine.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) is a sleek Android smartwatch that combines Google's intuitive interface with Fitbit's advanced health tracking. Its 45mm display is 40% larger and twice as bright as its predecessor, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions. With features like ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, and advanced running metrics, it's designed for fitness enthusiasts.

Beyond fitness, the watch offers seamless integration with Google services, including offline Maps and Nest Cam feeds. Its 24-hour battery life, extendable to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode, ensures it keeps up with your daily activities.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2000 nits Storage 32 GB RAM 2 GB Battery 420 mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Reasons to buy Bright and large display Comprehensive fitness tracking Reasons to avoid Limited to Android devices Battery life could be longer Click Here to Buy Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Polished Silver Aluminum Case - Porcelain Band - Wi-Fi

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Pixel Watch 3 for its brilliant battery life, bright display, accurate fitness tracking, and excellent LTE features for calls and messages.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting a stylish smartwatch with top health tracking, large display, reliable battery, and Google ecosystem integration—even without a phone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a refined smartwatch that offers a balance of performance and health features. With its S9 chip, the watch delivers a super-bright display and introduces a new way to interact without touching the screen. Health features include ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Its cellular connectivity allows for calls, texts, and music streaming without an iPhone nearby. The redesigned apps in watchOS provide more information at a glance, enhancing user experience.

Specifications Display 1.9-inch Retina LTPO OLED Storage 64 GB Battery 308 mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Water Resistance 50m Reasons to buy Advanced health monitoring Seamless integration with iOS Reasons to avoid Limited compatibility (iOS only) Battery life could be improved Click Here to Buy Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant display, seamless iPhone integration, smooth performance, and comfort, though battery life receives mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for iPhone users seeking a premium smartwatch with excellent health tracking, fast interface, and a bright, always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE combines classic design with modern features. Its rotating bezel offers intuitive navigation, and the 1.5 inch Super AMOLED display ensures clarity. Health features include ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and advanced sleep coaching.

With LTE connectivity, you can stay connected without your phone. The watch also supports contactless payments and personalized heart rate zones for optimized workouts.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Storage 16 GB RAM 2 GB Battery 425 mAh Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Reasons to buy Classic design with rotating bezel Comprehensive health tracking Reasons to avoid Bulkier than some competitors Battery life may vary with usage Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the watch's looks, build, and features, but criticise battery life and limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for Samsung users seeking a stylish smartwatch with great features, though battery life and compatibility may be concerns.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for extreme conditions, featuring a titanium case and sapphire glass. It's water-resistant up to 100m and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. Health features include ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and personalized heart rate algorithms.

With a 3nm processor, the watch offers up to 100 hours of battery life. Additional features include dual-frequency GPS, an emergency siren, and a customizable quick button.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Storage 32 GB Battery 550 mAh Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC Durability 10ATM, IP68 Reasons to buy Rugged and durable design Extended battery life Reasons to avoid Premium price point May be bulky for some users Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build, fit, display, and health tracking, but report mixed battery life and slow charging issues.

Why choose this product?

A top Android smartwatch with great design and features, though charging speed and battery life may vary.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for adventurers and athletes. Its 49mm titanium case is both rugged and lightweight. Features include precision dual-frequency GPS, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and a super-bright Always-On Retina display.

With up to 36 hours of battery life (72 hours in Low Power Mode), it's built for endurance. The customizable Action button and water resistance up to 100m make it suitable for various activities.

Specifications Display 1.92-inch Retina OLED Storage 64 GB Battery Up to 36 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Durability 100m water resistance Reasons to buy Designed for extreme conditions Advanced health and fitness features Reasons to avoid High price tag Large size may not suit all wrists Click Here to Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Titanium Milanese Loop - M. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Apple Watch for its rugged design, bright display, and cellular features, though some report delivery issues and poor packaging.

Why choose this product?

A premium smartwatch with strong battery, GPS, and fitness features—ideal for active users, though buying from trusted sellers is key.

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers a larger display with a thinner and lighter design. It introduces new health features like sleep apnea detection and provides advanced workout metrics. With faster charging and up to 48 hours of battery life, it's designed for all-day use.

The watch also supports cellular connectivity, allowing for calls, texts, and music streaming without an iPhone nearby. Its compatibility with various bands and watch faces ensures personalisation.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch Retina LTPO3 OLED Storage 64 GB Battery 327 mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Water Resistance 50m Reasons to buy Larger, brighter display Advanced health tracking Reasons to avoid Limited to iOS devices Battery life could be longer Click Here to Buy Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be good value for money and consider it a must-have for smartwatch enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

An affordable, feature-rich smartwatch that appeals strongly to tech-savvy users and fitness fans alike.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers a balance of style and functionality. With its Always-On Display and integration with Google's ecosystem, it provides seamless user experience. Health features include heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking.

Its 32GB storage and 2GB RAM ensure smooth performance. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, keeping you connected on the go.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED Storage 32 GB RAM 2 GB Connectivity 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Compatibility Android Reasons to buy Seamless Google integration Compact and stylish design Reasons to avoid Limited health features compared to competitors Battery life may be shorter Click Here to Buy Google Pixel Watch 2 (EU/UK Model) | 32GB+ 2GB RAM | Android Smartwatch - International Version (Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band, 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great design and fitness tracking, but battery life is poor. Screen is fragile and repairs limited. LTE issues in some countries.

Why choose this product?

Excellent health tracking and Pixel integration, ideal for fitness enthusiasts despite short battery and delicate screen concerns.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch with ECG

Accuracy : The ECG feature should provide reliable heart readings that you can trust.

: The ECG feature should provide reliable heart readings that you can trust. Ease of use : Look for a watch with a simple interface and clear instructions for taking ECG measurements.

: Look for a watch with a simple interface and clear instructions for taking ECG measurements. Compatibility : Ensure the smartwatch works well with your smartphone and health apps for seamless syncing.

: Ensure the smartwatch works well with your smartphone and health apps for seamless syncing. Battery life : A longer battery life means less frequent charging and more consistent monitoring.

: A longer battery life means less frequent charging and more consistent monitoring. Additional features: Consider other health and fitness tools like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes to get the most value.

How accurate are ECG readings on smartwatches compared to medical devices?

Smartwatch ECGs provide reasonably accurate readings for detecting common irregularities like atrial fibrillation. However, they are not a substitute for professional medical equipment and diagnosis, so any abnormal results should be confirmed by a healthcare professional.

Can anyone use the ECG feature on these smartwatches?

Most smartwatches with ECG are user-friendly and suitable for general use. However, people with certain medical conditions or pacemakers should consult their doctor before relying on these devices for heart monitoring to avoid inaccurate readings or complications.

How often should I take an ECG reading on my smartwatch?

Regular daily checks can help monitor heart health trends, but there is no fixed rule. Use the feature when you feel unusual symptoms or as recommended by your healthcare provider for effective monitoring.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches with ECG:

Best Smartwatch with ECG Trackers Display Storage Battery Life Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED 32 GB Up to 24 hours Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) 1.9-inch Retina OLED 64 GB Up to 18 hours Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm) 1.5-inch Super AMOLED 16 GB Up to 40 hours Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm) 1.5-inch AMOLED 32 GB Up to 100 hours Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm) 1.92-inch Retina OLED 64 GB Up to 36 hours (72 LP) Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) 1.96-inch Retina OLED 64 GB Up to 48 hours (est.) Google Pixel Watch 2 1.2-inch AMOLED 32 GB Around 24 hours

FAQs on Smartwatch with ECG What is an ECG tracker in a smartwatch? It records your heart’s electrical activity to detect irregular rhythms.

Are smartwatch ECGs medically accurate? They are fairly accurate but not a replacement for professional tests.

Can I use the ECG feature without a smartphone? Most watches need a smartphone app to view detailed ECG data.

How long does an ECG reading take? Typically around 30 seconds for a full reading.

Do all smartwatches have ECG functionality? No, only select models include ECG trackers as a feature.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.