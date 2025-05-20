Menu Explore
Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Top 7 options with accurate heart monitoring for healthy living

ByAmit Rahi
May 20, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Discover the best smartwatches with ECG tracker in 2025 for precise heart health monitoring and seamless fitness tracking on your wrist.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Polished Silver Aluminum Case - Porcelain Band - Wi-Fi View Details checkDetails

₹38,999

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹49,899

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹51,999

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Titanium Milanese Loop - M. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral View Details checkDetails

₹104,900

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral View Details checkDetails

₹59,900

Google Pixel Watch 2 (EU/UK Model) | 32GB+ 2GB RAM | Android Smartwatch - International Version (Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band, 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

Smartwatches with ECG trackers are quickly becoming the go-to gadgets for anyone serious about heart health. These watches don’t just tell time, they keep a close eye on your heart rhythm, making it easy to spot any irregularities without needing to visit a clinic.

Smartwatches with ECG trackers keep your heart health in check anytime, anywhere.
Smartwatches with ECG trackers keep your heart health in check anytime, anywhere.

I’m no doctor, but after checking out the latest models, it’s clear these watches bring a new level of convenience and accuracy to health monitoring. If you’re into fitness or just want peace of mind, there’s a smartwatch here that’ll fit right into your daily routine.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) is a sleek Android smartwatch that combines Google's intuitive interface with Fitbit's advanced health tracking. Its 45mm display is 40% larger and twice as bright as its predecessor, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions. With features like ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, and advanced running metrics, it's designed for fitness enthusiasts.

Beyond fitness, the watch offers seamless integration with Google services, including offline Maps and Nest Cam feeds. Its 24-hour battery life, extendable to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode, ensures it keeps up with your daily activities.

Specifications

Display
1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2000 nits
Storage
32 GB
RAM
2 GB
Battery
420 mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

Reasons to buy

Bright and large display

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Reasons to avoid

Limited to Android devices

Battery life could be longer

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Polished Silver Aluminum Case - Porcelain Band - Wi-Fi

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Pixel Watch 3 for its brilliant battery life, bright display, accurate fitness tracking, and excellent LTE features for calls and messages.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting a stylish smartwatch with top health tracking, large display, reliable battery, and Google ecosystem integration—even without a phone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a refined smartwatch that offers a balance of performance and health features. With its S9 chip, the watch delivers a super-bright display and introduces a new way to interact without touching the screen. Health features include ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Its cellular connectivity allows for calls, texts, and music streaming without an iPhone nearby. The redesigned apps in watchOS provide more information at a glance, enhancing user experience.

Specifications

Display
1.9-inch Retina LTPO OLED
Storage
64 GB
Battery
308 mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3
Water Resistance
50m

Reasons to buy

Advanced health monitoring

Seamless integration with iOS

Reasons to avoid

Limited compatibility (iOS only)

Battery life could be improved

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant display, seamless iPhone integration, smooth performance, and comfort, though battery life receives mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for iPhone users seeking a premium smartwatch with excellent health tracking, fast interface, and a bright, always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE combines classic design with modern features. Its rotating bezel offers intuitive navigation, and the 1.5 inch Super AMOLED display ensures clarity. Health features include ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and advanced sleep coaching.

With LTE connectivity, you can stay connected without your phone. The watch also supports contactless payments and personalized heart rate zones for optimized workouts.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch Super AMOLED
Storage
16 GB
RAM
2 GB
Battery
425 mAh
Connectivity
LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to buy

Classic design with rotating bezel

Comprehensive health tracking

Reasons to avoid

Bulkier than some competitors

Battery life may vary with usage

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the watch's looks, build, and features, but criticise battery life and limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for Samsung users seeking a stylish smartwatch with great features, though battery life and compatibility may be concerns.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for extreme conditions, featuring a titanium case and sapphire glass. It's water-resistant up to 100m and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. Health features include ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and personalized heart rate algorithms.

With a 3nm processor, the watch offers up to 100 hours of battery life. Additional features include dual-frequency GPS, an emergency siren, and a customizable quick button.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED
Storage
32 GB
Battery
550 mAh
Connectivity
LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC
Durability
10ATM, IP68

Reasons to buy

Rugged and durable design

Extended battery life

Reasons to avoid

Premium price point

May be bulky for some users

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build, fit, display, and health tracking, but report mixed battery life and slow charging issues.

Why choose this product?

A top Android smartwatch with great design and features, though charging speed and battery life may vary.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for adventurers and athletes. Its 49mm titanium case is both rugged and lightweight. Features include precision dual-frequency GPS, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and a super-bright Always-On Retina display.

With up to 36 hours of battery life (72 hours in Low Power Mode), it's built for endurance. The customizable Action button and water resistance up to 100m make it suitable for various activities.

Specifications

Display
1.92-inch Retina OLED
Storage
64 GB
Battery
Up to 36 hours
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3
Durability
100m water resistance

Reasons to buy

Designed for extreme conditions

Advanced health and fitness features

Reasons to avoid

High price tag

Large size may not suit all wrists

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Titanium Milanese Loop - M. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Apple Watch for its rugged design, bright display, and cellular features, though some report delivery issues and poor packaging.

Why choose this product?

A premium smartwatch with strong battery, GPS, and fitness features—ideal for active users, though buying from trusted sellers is key.

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers a larger display with a thinner and lighter design. It introduces new health features like sleep apnea detection and provides advanced workout metrics. With faster charging and up to 48 hours of battery life, it's designed for all-day use.

The watch also supports cellular connectivity, allowing for calls, texts, and music streaming without an iPhone nearby. Its compatibility with various bands and watch faces ensures personalisation.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch Retina LTPO3 OLED
Storage
64 GB
Battery
327 mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3
Water Resistance
50m

Reasons to buy

Larger, brighter display

Advanced health tracking

Reasons to avoid

Limited to iOS devices

Battery life could be longer

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be good value for money and consider it a must-have for smartwatch enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

An affordable, feature-rich smartwatch that appeals strongly to tech-savvy users and fitness fans alike.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers a balance of style and functionality. With its Always-On Display and integration with Google's ecosystem, it provides seamless user experience. Health features include heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking.

Its 32GB storage and 2GB RAM ensure smooth performance. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, keeping you connected on the go.

Specifications

Display
1.2-inch AMOLED
Storage
32 GB
RAM
2 GB
Connectivity
4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Compatibility
Android

Reasons to buy

Seamless Google integration

Compact and stylish design

Reasons to avoid

Limited health features compared to competitors

Battery life may be shorter

Google Pixel Watch 2 (EU/UK Model) | 32GB+ 2GB RAM | Android Smartwatch - International Version (Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band, 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great design and fitness tracking, but battery life is poor. Screen is fragile and repairs limited. LTE issues in some countries.

Why choose this product?

Excellent health tracking and Pixel integration, ideal for fitness enthusiasts despite short battery and delicate screen concerns.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch with ECG

  • Accuracy: The ECG feature should provide reliable heart readings that you can trust.
  • Ease of use: Look for a watch with a simple interface and clear instructions for taking ECG measurements.
  • Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch works well with your smartphone and health apps for seamless syncing.
  • Battery life: A longer battery life means less frequent charging and more consistent monitoring.
  • Additional features: Consider other health and fitness tools like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes to get the most value.

How accurate are ECG readings on smartwatches compared to medical devices?

Smartwatch ECGs provide reasonably accurate readings for detecting common irregularities like atrial fibrillation. However, they are not a substitute for professional medical equipment and diagnosis, so any abnormal results should be confirmed by a healthcare professional.

Can anyone use the ECG feature on these smartwatches?

Most smartwatches with ECG are user-friendly and suitable for general use. However, people with certain medical conditions or pacemakers should consult their doctor before relying on these devices for heart monitoring to avoid inaccurate readings or complications.

How often should I take an ECG reading on my smartwatch?

Regular daily checks can help monitor heart health trends, but there is no fixed rule. Use the feature when you feel unusual symptoms or as recommended by your healthcare provider for effective monitoring.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches with ECG:

Best Smartwatch with ECG Trackers

Display

Storage

Battery Life

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED32 GBUp to 24 hours
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)1.9-inch Retina OLED64 GBUp to 18 hours
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm)1.5-inch Super AMOLED16 GBUp to 40 hours
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm)1.5-inch AMOLED32 GBUp to 100 hours
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm)1.92-inch Retina OLED64 GBUp to 36 hours (72 LP)
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)1.96-inch Retina OLED64 GBUp to 48 hours (est.)
Google Pixel Watch 21.2-inch AMOLED32 GBAround 24 hours

FAQs on Smartwatch with ECG

  • What is an ECG tracker in a smartwatch?

    It records your heart’s electrical activity to detect irregular rhythms.

  • Are smartwatch ECGs medically accurate?

    They are fairly accurate but not a replacement for professional tests.

  • Can I use the ECG feature without a smartphone?

    Most watches need a smartphone app to view detailed ECG data.

  • How long does an ECG reading take?

    Typically around 30 seconds for a full reading.

  • Do all smartwatches have ECG functionality?

    No, only select models include ECG trackers as a feature.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

