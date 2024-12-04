Budget smartwatches starting from 849 on Amazon make smart tech accessible to all; Here are our recommendations

Smartwatches have become an essential part of modern living, offering convenience, style, and functionality right at your wrist. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, Amazon has a fantastic selection of smartwatches starting from ₹849, making smart tech accessible to all. These affordable devices combine sleek designs with practical features like fitness tracking, notifications, and more, allowing you to stay connected without compromising on quality. Smart tech is now within reach with budget-friendly smartwatches starting from ₹ 849.

With a wide range of options available, choosing the right smartwatch for your needs can be a challenge. There's something for everyone at a price that suits your budget. In this article, we’ll guide you through the best recommendations for budget smartwatches starting from ₹849, so you can find the perfect match for your lifestyle and stay ahead of the tech curve.

Our top recommendations for you:

The pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch is a newly launched wearable that offers advanced features like Bluetooth calling, a 1.85 inch full-touch display with 600 NITS brightness, and a sleek metal frame. It includes over 100 watch faces, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and voice assistant integration. With up to 5 days of battery life, this stylish gold smartwatch combines functionality and design, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a smart, durable, and feature-packed device.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch:

Bluetooth: Yes

Display: 1.85 inch Full Touch

Navigation: Digital Crown

Frame: Metal

Watch Faces: 100+

Heart Rate Monitoring: Yes

SpO2 Monitoring: Yes

Voice Assist: Yes

Battery Life: 5 Days

Colour: Gold

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the pTron Reflect Pro for its stylish design, smooth performance, and excellent battery life. Many praise its user-friendly interface and Bluetooth calling feature, making it a great value for the price.

Why choose this product?

This smartwatch offers a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. With its feature-packed specifications, sleek design, and long-lasting battery, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their wearable tech.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The key highlight is its Bluetooth calling feature combined with the vibrant 1.85 inch display, making it ideal for both style and convenience.

The boAt Wave Style Call Smartwatch is designed to keep you connected and healthy with advanced Bluetooth calling, a 1.69 inch HD display, and a customizable DIY watch face studio. It features a robust health ecosystem with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, plus the excitement of live cricket scores and quick replies. Available in a beautiful Cherry Blossom colour, this smartwatch combines style, convenience, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for tech-savvy users looking for an all-in-one wearable.

Specifications of boAt Wave Style Call Smartwatch:

Advanced BT Calling Chip: Seamless call connectivity

1.69 inch HD Display: Clear, vibrant screen

DIY Watch Face Studio: Customise your watch face

Health Ecosystem: Includes HR & SpO2 monitoring

Live Cricket Scores: Stay updated with real-time scores

Quick Replies: Respond instantly to messages

Colour: Cherry Blossom

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the boAt Wave Style for its sleek design, reliable Bluetooth calling, and health features. The live cricket scores and quick reply options are popular among users.

Why choose this product?

This smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality, with features like Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and live cricket scores, making it perfect for everyday use.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The key highlight of this budget smartwatch is its advanced Bluetooth calling chip for seamless call functionality paired with a vibrant display and health-monitoring features.

Also Read: Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features

The Noise Pulse 2 Max is the perfect smartwatch for those seeking performance and style. With a 1.85 inch display offering 550 NITS brightness, it ensures vibrant visuals, whether indoors or outdoors. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and enjoy up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the 100 sports modes and smart DND feature, while the Rose Pink colour adds a touch of elegance. Designed for both men and women, it’s a versatile companion for any lifestyle.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch:

1.85 inch display: Large and vibrant screen

Bluetooth Calling: Make calls directly from the watch

10 Days Battery: Long-lasting performance

550 NITS Brightness: Clear visibility even in sunlight

Smart DND: Stay undisturbed with ease

100 Sports Modes: Track a wide variety of activities

Colour: Rose Pink

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Noise Pulse 2 Max for its long battery life, clear display, and versatility. Many customers highlight the convenience of Bluetooth calling and the extensive sports modes.

Why choose this product?

This smartwatch combines a large, bright display, Bluetooth calling, and 10-day battery life with fitness tracking features, making it ideal for active users.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The standout feature of this smartwatch is its 10-day battery life, offering extended use without frequent charging, ideal for users on the go.

The Fire-Boltt ARC Smartwatch features a stunning 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED curved display with always-on functionality for continuous, vibrant viewing. Enjoy seamless Bluetooth calling and wireless charging convenience, while tracking over 100 sports modes to enhance your fitness journey. With water resistance and access to 100 plus cloud watch faces, this smartwatch offers both style and durability. The Black colour adds a sleek, professional touch, making it perfect for everyday wear for both men and women.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smartwatch:

AMOLED Curved Display: Vivid

Bluetooth Calling: Convenient

Wireless Charging: Hassle-free

100+ Sports Modes: Versatile

Water-Resistant: Durable

100+ Cloud Watch Faces: Customisable

Colour: Sleek Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Fire-Boltt ARC for its large AMOLED display, ease of Bluetooth calling, and impressive sports mode tracking. Many also appreciate the sleek design and wireless charging feature.

Why choose this product?

This smartwatch offers a combination of premium features like a large AMOLED display, wireless charging, and over 100 sports modes, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and those seeking seamless connectivity.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The 49.8mm AMOLED curved display is the standout feature, offering an immersive, always-on experience that brings clarity and style to your wrist.

Also Read: Premium smartwatch buying guide for men: Always pick the right feature-rich device for yourself

The boAt Xtend Call Plus Smartwatch offers a sleek 1.91 inch HD display and advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless communication on the go. It features ENx technology for clearer calls, along with heart rate (HR) and SpO2 monitoring to keep track of your health. With over 100 sports modes and multiple watch faces, this smartwatch is designed for both fitness and style. Available in Deep Purple, it supports both English and Hindi languages, making it user-friendly for everyone.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Call Plus Smartwatch:

1.91 inch HD Display: Clear and vibrant

Bluetooth Calling: Seamless communication

ENx Tech: Enhanced call quality

HR & SpO2 Monitoring: Health tracking

English & Hindi: Language options

100+ Sports Modes: Fitness-focused

Multiple Watch Faces: Customisable

Colour: Deep Purple

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the display quality, advanced calling features, and sports tracking options. Many appreciate the health monitoring features, particularly HR & SpO2.

Why choose this product?

With advanced calling technology, health tracking, and over 100 sports modes, the boAt Xtend Call Plus offers both convenience and versatility, making it ideal for active users.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The standout feature is the ENx Tech for enhanced call clarity, ensuring clear conversations even in noisy environments.

The Cult Ranger XR1 is a rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring a 1.43 inch AMOLED display for clear visuals in any environment. With Bluetooth calling, continuous heart rate monitoring, and over 100 sports modes, it's built to keep up with active lifestyles. It also offers 8 days of battery life, live cricket scores, and a built-in flashlight for convenience. The smartwatch comes with a free strap, combining functionality and style for the adventurous man.

Specifications of Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 inch AMOLED Display Smartwatch:

1.43 inch AMOLED Display: Sharp and clear

Bluetooth Calling: Hands-free communication

8 Days Battery: Long-lasting

Continuous Heart Rate: Real-time tracking

100+ Sports Modes: Fitness-friendly

Live Cricket Score: Stay updated

Built-in Flashlight: Convenient for outdoor use

Free Strap: Added value

Colour: Rugged design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the durability, long battery life, and health-tracking features. Many appreciate the additional features like live cricket scores and the built-in flashlight.

Why choose this product?

The Cult Ranger XR1 Smartwatch is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, offering advanced features like Bluetooth calling, long battery life, and fitness tracking, all in a rugged design.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The standout feature is the built-in flashlight, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures, ensuring you’re always prepared.

Also Read: Best smartwatches under ₹ 10,000 in India 2024: Top 8 affordable tech for every budget

The Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smartwatch brings advanced connectivity with 4G nano-SIM support, allowing you to make calls and stay connected without your phone. It boasts a 2.02 inch TFT display, providing clear visuals for everyday use. With built-in GPS, a comprehensive health suite, and multiple sports modes, it's designed for fitness and outdoor activities. Equipped with a 400mAh battery for long-lasting performance, this smartwatch is a stylish yet powerful companion for your daily routine.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smartwatch:

2.02 inch TFT Display: Bright and clear

4G Nano-SIM: Direct calling without phone

GPS: Accurate navigation

Health Suite: Track fitness metrics

Sports Modes: 24/7 fitness tracking

400mAh Battery: Long-lasting

Colour: Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the 4G connectivity, large display, and accurate GPS. Many users find the health suite and sports modes helpful for tracking their fitness goals.

Why choose this product?

The Fire-Boltt 4G Pro offers the convenience of Volte calling, GPS navigation, and extensive fitness tracking features, making it perfect for tech-savvy and active users.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The 4G nano-SIM Smartwatch support is the standout feature, enabling independent calling and connectivity right from the smartwatch without needing a phone.

The beatXP Marv Aura Smart Watch offers an exceptional 1.83 inch HD display with Bluetooth calling, making it a stylish yet functional choice. Featuring a metal body, 500 Nits brightness, and 60 Hz refresh rate, it provides a smooth and clear display. The watch also includes 100 plus sports modes, 24x7 health tracking, and is IP67 water-resistant, making it ideal for active users. With a sleek design and advanced features, it’s the perfect accessory for everyday wear.

Specifications of beatXP Marv Aura 1.83 inch HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch:

Display: 1.83 inch HD

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Brightness: 500 Nits

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Body: Metal

Sports Modes: 100+

Health Tracking: 24x7

Water-Resistant: IP67

Resolution: 240 * 284 px

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the watch for its robust performance, clear display, and Bluetooth calling feature. It's a top pick for fitness enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

This smartwatch combines style, health features, and connectivity, all while being highly durable and affordable.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The key highlight of this smartwatch is its large HD display and seamless Bluetooth calling feature for a better user experience.

Also Read: Best smartwatches under ₹3,000: Top 8 affordable, stylish and feature-packed options

The Noise Vortex Plus smartwatch offers an elegant 1.46 inch AMOLED display, along with Always-on Display (AoD) and Bluetooth calling, ensuring seamless communication. It boasts a sleek metal finish, a new OS, and over 100 watch faces, providing customization and style. With 7 days of battery life and a health suite for monitoring your well-being, this watch is perfect for those seeking both functionality and sophistication.

Specifications of Noise Vortex Plus 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smartwatch:

Display: AMOLED

AoD: Always-on

Calling: Bluetooth

Finish: Metal

Battery: 7 Days

Watch Faces: 100+

Health: Suite

OS: New

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its stylish design, smooth performance, and long-lasting battery. The AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling feature are particularly praised.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for tech-savvy users who want a blend of health monitoring, style, and performance in one affordable smartwatch.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The standout feature is the AMOLED display with Always-on Display (AoD), offering a premium viewing experience at all times.

The Fire-Boltt Jewel smartwatch combines luxury with functionality. Featuring a stunning 1.85 inch display with 320x386 resolution and 600 NITS brightness, this sleek watch offers crystal-clear visuals and smooth performance with a 60Hz refresh rate. Designed with a durable stainless steel body, it supports 120 sports modes, health tracking features, and is IP67 rated for water resistance. With its elegant Rose Gold finish, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Jewel Stainless Steel Smartwatch:

Display: 1.85 inch LCD

Resolution: 320x386

Brightness: 600 NITS

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sports Modes: 120+

Water Resistance: IP67

Body: Stainless Steel

Colour: Rose Gold

What are buyers saying?

Buyers love its high-quality build, clear display, and advanced sports tracking features, making it a popular choice for those looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch.

Why choose this product?

The Fire-Boltt Jewel offers a perfect blend of luxury and functionality, ideal for anyone who wants a sophisticated smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on performance.

What is the key highlight of this product?

The standout feature is its large 1.85 inch display with high resolution and brightness, ensuring a premium viewing experience.

Essential factors to consider when purchasing budget smartwatches on Amazon:

Display quality: A high-resolution screen ensures a vibrant and crisp display.

A high-resolution screen ensures a vibrant and crisp display. Battery life: Longer battery life keeps your smartwatch running through the day.

Longer battery life keeps your smartwatch running through the day. Health features: Heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and fitness tracking are crucial for wellness.

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and fitness tracking are crucial for wellness. Bluetooth connectivity: Verify it supports Bluetooth calling for convenience.

Verify it supports Bluetooth calling for convenience. Design and build: Lightweight, durable materials like stainless steel or polycarbonate offer comfort and longevity.

Lightweight, durable materials like stainless steel or polycarbonate offer comfort and longevity. Water resistance: An IP rating ensures your watch can withstand splashes or rain.

An IP rating ensures your watch can withstand splashes or rain. Deals and discounts: Take advantage of limited-time offers to get the most value for money.

Top 3 features of budget smartwatches on Amazon:

Budget Smartches with Amazon deals and offers Display Body Special Features pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch 1.85 inch Full Touch Display Metal Frame Bluetooth Calling, HR & SpO2, 5 Days Battery, Voice Assist, 100+ Watch Faces boAt Wave Style Call Smartwatch 1.69 inch HD Display Sleek Design Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, HR & SpO2, Live Cricket Scores, Quick Replies Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch 1.85 inch Display Rugged Design Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND Fire-Boltt ARC Smartwatch 1.96 inch AMOLED Curved Display Metal Body Always On Display, 100+ Sports Modes, 7 Days Battery, IP67 Rating boAt Xtend Call Plus Smartwatch 1.91 inch HD Display Plastic Body Bluetooth Calling, HR & SpO2, ENx Tech, 100+ Sports Modes, Multiple Watch Faces, Quick Replies Cult Ranger XR1 Smartwatch 1.43 inch AMOLED Display Rugged Body Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Flashlight, 8 Days Battery, Live Cricket Score Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Smartwatch 2.02 inch TFT Display Stainless Steel 4G Calling, Nano-SIM Support, GPS, Health Suite, 400mAh Battery beatXP Marv Aura Smartwatch 1.83 inch HD Display Metal Body Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 24x7 Health Tracking, IP67 Water Resistance Noise Vortex Plus Smartwatch 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Sleek Metal Finish Bluetooth Calling, AoD, 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, Health Suite Fire-Boltt Jewel Stainless Steel Smartwatch 1.85 inch Display Stainless Steel 320x386 Resolution, 600 NITS Brightness, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Rating

Similar stories for you:

Best waterproof smartwatch: 10 must-have options for swimming and everyday wear

Best smartwatches under ₹4000: Top 9 picks that combine affordable elegance with advanced features

Best smartwatches for men in 2024: Top 10 options to pick from for style and elegance

10 best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring for heart patients

FAQs on budget smartwatches on Amazon: What features should I expect from a budget smartwatch? Budget smartwatches typically offer essential features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and basic notifications.

Do budget smartwatches have good battery life? Yes, many budget models offer 5 to 10 days of battery life depending on usage.

Are budget smartwatches waterproof? Most budget smartwatches come with an IP67 or IP68 water resistance rating, making them suitable for splashes and rain.

Can budget smartwatches make calls? Some models in this range include Bluetooth calling for hands-free calling directly from the watch.

Do budget smartwatches work with both Android and iOS? Yes, many budget smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices for basic functionality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.