Best smartwatches under ₹3,000: Top 8 affordable, stylish and feature-packed options
Looking for a smartwatch under ₹3000? Read on to find the top 8 options available in India and make an informed decision based on your needs and budget.
In today’s fast-paced world, a smartwatch has become an essential accessory for many, serving much more than just a timepiece. Modern smartwatches offer fitness tracking, notifications, and a range of helpful features for staying connected and active. If you’re seeking a quality smartwatch under ₹3,000, we’ve curated a list of the top 8 options available in India. Each smartwatch on our list offers unique features and functionalities to match different needs and preferences. From health monitoring to custom notifications, these affordable choices provide great value without compromising on essential capabilities and style.
1.
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Jet Black: Elite Edition)
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a metallic finish. It offers a vibrant 1.3-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a long-lasting battery. With features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and customizable watch faces, it's a versatile option for everyday use.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
- 1.3-inch display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Customizable watch faces
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Limited app compatibility
|Long battery life
|Customizable watch faces
2.
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black)
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a sleek design. It boasts a 1.55-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. With its calling and music controls, it's a great companion for an active lifestyle.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
- 1.55-inch display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Health and fitness tracking
- Calling and music controls
- Water resistance
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Sleek design
|Limited watch face options
|Calling and music controls
|Water resistance
3.
Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Pro Smartwatch|1.96" Super Amoled Arched Display with Functional Crown&Resolution of 410X502|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces,Black
The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a high-resolution display. It offers a range of activity tracking features, notifications, and customizable watch faces. With its singlesync feature, it's easy to stay connected on the go.
Specifications of Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Pro Smartwatch
- High-resolution display
- Activity tracking
- Notifications
- Customizable watch faces
- Singlesync feature
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Limited app support
|Activity tracking
|Customizable watch faces
4.
Fastrack New Astor Fs1 Pro Smartwatch|Large Super Amoled Display(1.97") Aod|Nextgen Chipset Lag Free&Fast Experience|Functional Crown|Singlesync Bt Calling|100+ Sports Modes&Watchfaces|Ip68,Black
The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is a versatile smartwatch with a range of experience-enhancing features. It offers functional singlesync and a customizable display, making it a great choice for those on the move.
Specifications of Fastrack New Astor Fs1 Pro Smartwatch
- Experience-enhancing features
- Functional singlesync
- Customizable display
- Notifications
- Water resistance
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Versatile features
|Limited app compatibility
|Functional singlesync
|Water resistance
5.
Noise Vortex Plus 1.46 AMOLED Display, AoD, BT Calling, Sleek Metal Finish, 7 Days Battery Life, All New OS with 100+ Watch Faces & Health Suite (Jet Black)
The Noise X-Fit 1 is a newly launched smartwatch with a vibrant display and calling functionality. It offers a long-lasting battery and a range of health and fitness features, making it a great companion for an active lifestyle.
Specifications of Noise Vortex Plus 1.46 AMOLED Display,
- Vibrant display
- Calling functionality
- Long-lasting battery
- Health and fitness features
- Customizable watch faces
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Vibrant display
|Limited app support
|Calling functionality
|Long battery life
6.
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men 1.43" True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode (Black)
The CrossBeats Everest is a feature-rich smartwatch with a high-resolution display and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features, making it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men
- High-resolution display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Health and fitness tracking
- Customizable watch faces
- Water resistance
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Feature-rich
|Limited app compatibility
|Health and fitness tracking
|Water resistance
7.
Boltt Fire Apollo 2 Smartwatch 36.3mm (1.43 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Voice Assistant, Health Suite, IP67 Water Resistant, Smart Notifications. (Dark Grey)
The Smartwatch 2.0 is a versatile smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity and voice assistant support. It offers water resistance and notifications, making it a reliable companion for everyday use.
Specifications of Boltt Fire Apollo 2 Smartwatch 36.3mm (1.43 inch) AMOLED Display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Voice assistant support
- Water resistance
- Notifications
- Long battery life
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Voice assistant support
|Limited app support
|Water resistance
|Long battery life
8.
Boltt Fire Spectre Stainless Steel Luxury, 33.5mm (1.32 inch) Display, 360 * 360 Px High Res Smartwatch
The Spectre Luxury is a premium smartwatch with a stunning display and a range of luxury features. It offers long battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a top choice for those seeking luxury and functionality.
Specifications of Boltt Fire Spectre Stainless Steel Luxury, 33.5mm (1.32 inch) Display, 360 * 360 Px High Res Smartwatch
- Stunning display
- Luxury features
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Long battery life
- Customizable watch faces
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stunning display
|Limited app compatibility
|Luxury features
|Long battery life
Top 3 features of best smartwatches under ₹3000:
|Best Smartwatches Under ₹3000
|Display
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Health Tracking
|Noise ColorFit Pro 2
|1.3-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|Noise ColorFit Pro 3
|1.55-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|Fastrack Reflex 2.0
|High-resolution
|Yes
|Yes
|Fastrack Reflex 3.0
|Customizable
|Yes
|Yes
|Noise X-Fit 1
|Vibrant
|Yes
|Yes
|CrossBeats Everest
|High-resolution
|Yes
|Yes
|Smartwatch 2.0
|Customizable
|Yes
|Yes
|Spectre Luxury
|Stunning
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money smartwatch under ₹3000:
The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is the best value for money with its high-resolution display, activity tracking, and customizable watch faces, making it a versatile and affordable option for everyday use.
Best overall smartwatch under ₹3000:
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 stands out as the best overall product with its sleek design, calling and music controls, and water resistance, making it a top choice for those seeking style and functionality.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch under ₹3000:
Display quality and design: Look for a clear, bright display that’s easy to read, even outdoors. A stylish, comfortable design enhances everyday wearability.
Fitness and health tracking: Choose a smartwatch with reliable fitness tracking features, such as step counting, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, to support an active lifestyle.
Battery life: Opt for a smartwatch offering at least 5-7 days of battery life to reduce frequent recharging needs.
Notifications and connectivity: Ensure it supports smart notifications, such as calls, messages, and app alerts, for convenience. Bluetooth compatibility is essential for seamless phone pairing.
Water resistance: Consider water-resistant options for durability and flexibility in different environments.
FAQs on best smartwatch under 3000
- What is the battery life of these smartwatches?
The battery life varies depending on usage, but most of these smartwatches offer long-lasting battery performance, ranging from 5 to 7 days on a single charge.
- Do these smartwatches have water resistance?
Yes, many of these smartwatches are water-resistant, allowing you to wear them during workouts and outdoor activities without worry.
- Can I customize the watch faces on these smartwatches?
Yes, most of these smartwatches offer customizable watch faces, allowing you to personalize your device to suit your style and preferences.
- Do these smartwatches support notifications from my smartphone?
Yes, these smartwatches support notifications from your smartphone, including calls, messages, and app alerts, keeping you connected on the go.
