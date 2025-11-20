‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Men spotted travelling on horse tanga on Ragigudda–Silk Board flyover. Watch

Bengaluru, a city where electric cars, superbikes, and premium EVs increasingly dominate the roads, has once again delivered a moment that perfectly blends the old with the new. A viral post shared on X by Karnataka Portfolio captured two men riding a traditional horse-drawn tanga on the ultra-modern Ragigudda–Silk Board flyover. The unusual moment quickly gained traction online. (Image-X(Karnataka Portfolio)

The sight of a tanga trotting along a cutting-edge, double-decker flyover left commuters stunned and amused in equal measure.

While motorists around them juggled between traffic snarls, charging stations, and navigation apps, the duo seemed completely unbothered, taking in the ride at a leisurely pace reminiscent of a quieter, bygone era.

The unusual moment quickly gained traction online, with many users dubbing it yet another example of “Peak Bengaluru”.

In a separate news, a Bengaluru man has shared an unusual late evening encounter that has quickly captured the attention of social media users. Taking to X, user Vaibhav Gupta posted a photograph of his Rapido rider taken from behind as they waited at a traffic signal. The image shows the rider seated on the bike with a phone mounted on the handlebar, its screen glowing in the night.

Gupta explained in his post that the rider was not watching entertainment or navigating traffic, but instead listening to a Node.js tutorial. Sharing the moment, Gupta wrote, "Yesterday my @rapidobikeapp rider was listening to a Node.js tutorial. Upon asking, he told me he’s already a developer and is preparing for a switch. Crazy grind and a @peakbengaluru moment for me."

The post has received more than 94 views so far, along with several reactions applauding the Rapido rider’s dedication to self improvement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.