Karnataka woman delivers in government hospital corridor, baby dies after fall

The incident took place on Tuesday when 30-year-old Roopa Karabannanavar from Kakol village near Ranebennur arrived at the hospital in active labour, news agency PTI reported.

According to her relatives, Roopa was denied admission because the obstetrics and gynaecology ward was already full. They alleged that the labour room was overcrowded, no beds were available, and she was instead asked to wait on the floor outside the ward.

Family members said Roopa, still in severe pain, attempted to walk towards the restroom when she unexpectedly delivered the baby in the corridor. The newborn fell to the ground, sustaining critical injuries that led to an immediate death. They further claimed that doctors and hospital staff failed to respond despite repeated pleas for urgent assistance as her condition worsened, the report further added.

District Surgeon PR Havanoor confirmed to PTI that a formal probe has been launched. “A committee has been formed comprising the Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Welfare Officer, Child Protection Officer, a gynaecologist, a technical expert and the district surgeon. Necessary legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

