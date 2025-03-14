CRED founder Kunal Shah urges Bengaluru startups to embrace AI before it's too late: ‘This is your sign’

Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem is undergoing a major transformation, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a crucial tool for enhancing productivity. Leading entrepreneurs are advocating for AI integration, urging startups to embrace the technology before they fall behind. The image shows CRED founder Kunal Shah.(Instagram/@kunalb11)

Recently, CRED founder Kunal Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight this growing trend, emphasising the need for broader adoption. He stated, "Bengaluru startups are increasingly using AI to be hyper-productive. But it seems only 20% are breathing AI. Rest are waiting for a sign. This is your sign."

His post quickly gained traction, amassing over 60,000 views and sparking widespread discussion among users.

Mixed reactions from users

Shah’s post resonated with many in the tech community, with several users echoing his sentiments. One user commented, "For startups in Bengaluru, AI isn’t just an option, it’s a necessity." Another added, "AI should be the go-to tool for them. Else, they would lag behind."

However, some pointed out that India still has a long way to go in AI adoption. One user remarked, "Anyways, India is far behind the USA in terms of AI adoption and development. High time we start taking it seriously."

Others highlighted the competitive advantage early adopters gain, with a user stating, "AI is changing the game, and those who embrace it early are gaining a serious edge. Waiting for the 'perfect moment' often means missing out." Another user agreed, saying, "So true! It’s time to stop waiting and start accepting AI!"

Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s Silicon Valley was also brought into the conversation, with one user observing, "Bangalore is often called the 'Silicon Valley of India' due to its booming tech startup ecosystem. Interestingly, many startups are now adopting AI not just for efficiency, but to unlock new business models."

Kunal Shah’s push for AI adoption

This is not the first time Kunal Shah has stressed the importance of AI. In a previous post, he wrote, "Every expert has to become AI-native to remain relevant. Those who stay in denial will be left behind."