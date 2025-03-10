CRED founder Kunal Shah emphasises the need for AI adoption: 'Those who stay in denial will...'

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been steadily reshaping industries, automating processes, and influencing decision-making across various sectors. In our daily lives, AI is becoming an indispensable tool, from personalised recommendations to smart assistants that enhance efficiency. The image shows CRED founder Kunal Shah.(Instagram/@kunalb11)

Recognising this rapid shift, Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to stress the importance of embracing AI. He wrote, “Every expert has to become AI native to remain relevant. Those who stay in denial will be left behind.”

Viral post sparks online discussion

Shah’s post has resonated widely, amassing nearly 98,000 views and triggering an intense debate among netizens. While many agreed with his perspective, some emphasised the urgency of adaptation, warning that resistance to AI could render professionals obsolete.

One user commented, “Adaptation is not a choice but a rhythm of survival. The world moves forward with or without permission—those who embrace change will shape the future, while those who resist will watch it pass them by.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, stating, “It’s non-negotiable now.” Others highlighted how AI is transforming various industries, with one remarking, “Absolutely. Look at domains like healthcare or design—startups combining AI are redefining standards. Staying ahead means embracing the shift, not resisting it.”

Several users pointed out that AI is not a replacement for expertise but a powerful tool to enhance efficiency. One user compared it to modern navigation tools, saying, “Mastery without AI is like driving without GPS—possible, but unnecessarily slow and inefficient.”

Another perspective emphasised that adaptation is now a necessity: “Absolutely, adapting to AI is essential today.” A different user took a philosophical approach, noting, “Every expert has a past. Every AI learner has a future.”

The discussion also highlighted how AI integration can be a make-or-break factor for professionals. One comment read, “Experts who integrate AI into their workflows will gain an edge, while those who resist it will find themselves struggling to keep up.”

Summing up the debate, a user wrote, “Adapt or fade into irrelevance—AI isn’t replacing experts; it’s amplifying those who embrace it. The real threat is denial.”