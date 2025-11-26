American woman who liked Delhi shares why she left the city, relocated to Bengaluru

An American woman shared that she left Delhi, despite liking the city, because the poor air quality was affecting her twin babies. She posted on Instagram that the pollution prompted her to move back to the US, but later she discovered Bengaluru and now lives there. An American woman recalled her journey in Delhi. (Instagram/@danamarieplus3)

“I lived in Delhi for three years and this was my life with twin babies. It felt like an abusive relationship. Wonderful sometimes, potentially deadly at others. I loved the city and it was fine 70% of the time but the other 30% during the winters, it was toxic and dangerous,” wrote Dana Marie.

She then discussed other parts of the country where the air quality is not as poor as in Delhi. She added, “...we moved back to India but this time Bangalore.”

“Not everyone has the privilege of moving and they shouldn't even have to consider it. Something needs to be done now. Our children shouldn't have to pay this price.”

HT.com has reached out to Dana Marie, this report will be updated once she responds.

How did social media react?

The video prompted a series of reactions. It sparked an intense discussion on pollution and poor air quality in Delhi and NCR. An individual commented, "It's been the same for the last 25 years.” Another joined, “Couldn’t agree more, I moved here 8 years ago, while my family lives through 790 AQI in Delhi, AQI in my BLR house is 48. It hurts to see them live this life.”

A third expressed, “I disagree with the last line. Only if every parent were concerned,then we could have fought the issue. But they are all just being ignorant. They have all become used to the toxic air. They find it normal. Only if they show more concern about the issue.” A fourth wrote, “Delhi is the worst place to be in every term.”

Delhi vs Bengaluru: AQI on November 26

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, Delhi has an AQI of 333. The app mentions that the “air quality is very poor and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.”

The app displays a 94 AQI for Bengaluru and notes, “The air quality is satisfactory with minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.”