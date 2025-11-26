NRI woman explains why she returned to India after 17 years in the US: ‘Reality hit me…’

An Indian-American woman has explained why she chose to return to India after 17 years in the US. Dhara moved to the United States when she was 15, got married to an Indian-origin man and had twins there. However, over the last few years, the couple began to discuss the possibility of returning to the motherland — and made extensive plans before finally taking the big leap. An NRI woman explains why she chose to return to India after having twins in the US (Instagram/@twinsbymyside)

In two videos shared on Instagram recently, Dhara explained why they chose India over the US. Her first reason was simple — she wanted her children to grow up with a sense of community and belongingness. “In India, my twins are growing up with our prayers, our stories and what culture really feels like, not just what it sounds like on a holiday,” she explained in her video.

Her second reason for returning to India was rising healthcare costs in the US.

Healthcare in the US

Dhara explained that when she became a mother, the reality of the US healthcare system hit her in a way she never expected.

“I had twins and just six weeks of maternity leave to recover and figure out motherhood,” she said. “And after the six weeks, like every mom, I was expected to go back to normal life while still healing, still exhausted."

By contrast, Indian women are entitled to 26 weeks of maternity leave.

HT.com has reached out to Dhara for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The issue of maternity leave was not the only one that bothered Dhara — she also spoke about the skyrocketing cost of health insurance.

“For the privilege of having health insurance, we had to hit a $14,000 deductible every single year,” she revealed.

“Before insurance even helps, you first have to hit your yearly deductible. Meaning every doctor visit, test whatever it is, you pay until hitting the out of pocket deductible. For us, that was $14,000 out of pocket on top of monthly premiums,” she explained for context.

Moreover, the couple’s insurance premiums kept rising to the point where the cheapest quote they got was $1,600 per month, with a $15,000 deductible. This did not even include their twins.

Healthcare in India

Dhara said that in stark contrast to the US, healthcare in India is more accessible.

“In India, healthcare doesn’t feel like a luxury. We have access to good doctors, quicker care and a support system that actually feels accessible,” she said.

In the US, every small ailment turned into a saga, with the couple jumping through hoops just to get basic healthcare. “Even simple concerns became expensive, slow, and stressful,” Dhara explained.

Dhara’s video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views on Instagram, and many more on X, where it was reposted.

