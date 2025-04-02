Menu Explore
Food blogger Rocky Singh reveals how he lost 34 Kg in 12 months without ‘ozempic’: ‘I have only reduced my eating’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 02, 2025 07:28 PM IST

Rocky Singh opens up about his 34 kg weight loss journey, sharing his motivation, challenges, and the emotional reason behind his transformation.

Food influencer and vlogger Rocky Singh recently opened up about his impressive weight loss journey, revealing that he has successfully lost 34 kilograms over the past year. With just under 10 kilograms left to reach his goal, he expressed his excitement by sharing before-and-after pictures on social media platform X, giving followers a glimpse of his remarkable transformation. (Also read: Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s 108 kg weight loss reveals 3 age-defying eating habits to stay youthful )

Rocky Singh revealed he lost 34 kg in a year, sharing his transformation on social media. (Rocky Singh/X)
Rocky Singh revealed he lost 34 kg in a year, sharing his transformation on social media. (Rocky Singh/X)

"Down 34 kilos this morning ... and operation' firm up hanging skin' is almost complete, with just 9 kilos to go. It's been 12 months since I started this journey... #rockysingh #weightoff. PS: Same T-shirt from last year," he wrote on X.

How did Rocky Singh lose 34 kg in a year?

When a follower inquired whether he had used ozempic for his weight loss, Singh addressed the question directly. He acknowledged that while the medication can help regulate blood sugar levels and aid in weight loss, he hadn't taken it himself.

Referring to the topic as the "elephant in the room," he responded, "Nope... and thanks for asking instead of accusing... still some decent wow left on Twitter – the others like to trash people's efforts and emotions." He also shared a deeply personal motivation behind his journey, revealing," 'Lose weight' were my mother's last words to me, so I'm doing it."

When asked if his weight loss was due to health concerns, Singh clarified that he had no medical issues. "I have ZERO issues – I enjoyed my eating, drinking alcohol, and smoking. I have only reduced my eating and drinking temporarily," he shared. Emphasising that his transformation was not driven by external pressure or health reasons, he added, "I haven't done this for anyone else or health reasons – just did it 'cause that's the last thing my mom said to me before I lost her."

Side effects of rapid weight loss

He emphasised that a strong foundation for a healthy life begins in childhood, with good nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy habits playing a crucial role. "By 25, you either have a strong foundation, or you don't. An active lifestyle with plenty of movement is essential. Being overweight isn't necessarily unhealthy, just as being too skinny isn't always good either," he explained.

Singh also opened up about the side effects of his rapid weight loss, admitting that he had experienced significant hair fall. "I had great hair till last year – now, because of sudden extended weight loss, it's thinned lots," he shared.

