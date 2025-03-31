Actor Anita Raj's workout for toned body at 62 is all the Monday motivation you need; even Bhumi Pednekar is in awe

Is it just us, or are Mondays a particularly tough day to get motivated for a workout? If you need a little fitness pick-me-up, actor Anita Raj's inspiring gym video might be the fire you need to get going. On March 29, Anita shared an Instagram video of her rigorous workout, and many, including actor Bhumi Pednekar, applauded her dedication and fitness. Bhumi dropped a bunch of fire emojis on her video. Also read | Anita Raj's fitness secrets revealed: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank' Incorporating exercises like Anita Raj's gym workout into your fitness routine could help strengthen your core. (Instagram/ Anita Raj)

Anita Raj stays fit with unique dumbbell workout

The actor wrote in the caption of her workout video on Instagram, “Saturday is for strength — drop down, push up, and rise stronger...”

Dumbbell workouts are an effective way to build strength and muscle mass. In the clip, Anita did a variation of dumbbell pushups as she started in a plank position with hands apart, arms straight, and body in a straight line from head to heels.

Slowly, she lowered her body until her chest nearly touched the ground. Then, she moved on to another set of dumbbells, which were all lined up on the floor one after the other, before pushing back up, and repeating the process.

What are the benefits of push-ups?

Push-ups may look like a basic exercise that works only on your upper arms and chest, but when done the right way, they use muscles all over your body. You can do them just about anywhere, and they can be adjusted to fit any ability level.

According to Webmd.com, push-ups offer many health benefits, including:

⦿ Burning calories

⦿ Protecting your shoulders and lower back from injuries

⦿ Improving your balance and posture

⦿ Improving your flexibility

⦿ Improving your performance in sports and athletic activities

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.