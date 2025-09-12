Fitness coach shares 5 simple tests that can help predict how long you might live: Find out how much you can score

We often think of blood reports and doctor visits as the only way to assess health. But sometimes, the way you balance, move, or even sit can be equally telling. Fitness coach Dan Go shares in his September 11 Instagram post 5 simple tests that can help predict how long you might live. Here are 5 fitness tests that could predict longevity and improve your health.(Freepik)

1. The Cooper Test

The Cooper Test measures your VO₂ max. Having a high VO₂ max is associated with a longer life. To do the test, you run for 12 minutes straight and track how far you go. For optimal results, aim for the good to excellent range using the chart provided.

2. The sit and rise test

This is a basic test of strength and mobility as you age. You lower yourself to the floor cross-legged, then stand up without assistance. If you can get up without the use of any support or losing balance, you pass.

3. The air squat hold

The air squat hold is an isometric exercise that tests your lower body strength and endurance. This test reflects longevity because the squat is a fundamental movement in everyday life. The optimal time for an air squat hold is 2 minutes.

4. The deadlift

The deadlift is another fundamental exercise that tests your ability to pick up things from the ground. For most people, it’s best to avoid using a barbell and replace it with a trap bar for safety reasons. The optimal range to aim for is 10 reps at your body weight.

5. Dead hangs

Dead hang tests your upper body and grip strength. A person with a strong grip is more likely to be physically active. The optimal range to aim for is 2 minutes for males and 90 seconds for females.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.