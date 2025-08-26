Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The easiest Ukadiche Modak recipe to indulge in this festive season

Devotion and indulgence go hand in hand when it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi but to be fair, almost every Indian festival is an excuse to devour platefuls of glorious sweets. And while fusion mithais are having their moment (paan laddoos, tiramisu barfis, yuck), there’s one sweet that will never lose its magic — the humble, heavenly modak. Ukdiche modak(Khandani Rajdhani )

This recipe, straight from Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani, is a love letter to the OG favourite: Maharastrian Ukadiche Modak. Soft rice flour shells, a heart of coconut and jaggery, and a drizzle of ghee to seal the deal. What mithai screams Ganeshotsav more?

Ingredients:

1 and ½ cups rice flour, a pinch of salt, 2tbsp ghee, 1 and ½ cups fresh grated coconut, 1 cup of grated jaggery, 1tbsp roasted poppy seeds, a pinch of green cardamom powder, a pinch of nutmeg powder

Method:

To begin, prepare the dough by heating one and a quarter cups of water in a deep non-stick pan along with a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of ghee. Once the water comes to a boil, slowly add the rice flour in a steady stream, stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Cover the pan with a lid, pour some water over the lid, and let the mixture cook on low heat for about three minutes. Remove the lid, sprinkle some cold water over the flour, cover again, and cook for another three minutes. Repeat this process twice, then take the pan off the heat and keep it covered for a couple of minutes. Transfer the mixture onto a large plate and, with greased palms, knead the dough until smooth, pliable, and non-sticky. Rest it under a damp cloth while you prepare the filling.

For the stuffing, combine the grated fresh coconut with grated jaggery in a non-stick pan. Cook this on medium heat for a couple of minutes, just until it turns lightly golden — be careful not to overcook. Toss in a the roasted poppy seeds, along with a pinch each of cardamom powder and nutmeg powder, and mix well.

Next, divide the dough into twelve equal portions and roll them into smooth balls. Grease your palms again, and flatten each ball into a small disc, gently thinning out the edges. Spoon in a bit of the coconut-jaggery filling, then pleat and fold the dough to bring the edges together, pinching the top to seal into that signature modak shape.

Finally, steam the modaks. Heat water in a steamer and arrange the prepared modaks on a perforated plate, making sure they don’t touch each other. Let them steam for ten to twelve minutes, until glossy and firm. Serve them piping hot with a drizzle of pure ghee.

It’s the offering Lord Ganesha loves the most, and a treat you’ll want to keep making long after the festival.