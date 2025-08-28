Cardiologist explains 'you have 2 hearts and when 1 heart weakens, the other pays the price': The second is in your...

Cardiologist, Dr Dmitry Yaranov asked his Instagram followers to 'keep their calf muscles strong for life' in a post on August 27. Why? According to the cardiologist, by prioritising calf health, you can support your overall heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues. Also read | Here's how much you should exercise for a healthy heart Dr Dmitry Yaranov explained how the calf muscles act as a 'second heart'. (Freepik)

He explained how the calf muscles are often referred to as the 'second heart' due to their crucial role in supporting blood circulation. In his post, Dr Yaranov said, “You don’t have one heart. You have two. The first is in your chest. The second is in your calves. Every step, every heel raise, every muscle squeeze pushes blood back to your real heart, keeps your circulation alive, and stops deadly clots from forming.”

What happens when calf muscles weaken

The cardiologist stressed on the need to engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, running, or calf raises, to strengthen calf muscles, and said, “But here’s the problem… our modern lifestyle is killing it. We sit for hours. We walk less than ever. We lose muscle as we age. When your 'second heart' fails, your first one is forced to work harder — circulation slows, swelling begins, blood pressure rises, and your risk of heart failure skyrockets. No medication can replace it.”

How to maintain calf health for a healthy heart

The only fix? Dr Yaranov said: “Move. Walk daily. Do heel raises at your desk. Take the stairs. Keep your calf muscles strong for life. Because when one heart weakens… the other pays the price. Don’t wait until it’s too late — start today. Your future self will thank you.”

Regular exercise is crucial for maintaining heart health, and a sedentary lifestyle can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. Click here to learn about the top five exercises that can help strengthen your heart, according to Dr Pranay Anil Jain, senior consultant, cardiology, Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.