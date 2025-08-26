Kareena Kapoor's trainer shares video of training ‘queen of Bollywood’; says actor's workout mantra is never say never

Actor Kareena Kapoor's secret to staying healthy and fit at 44 is staying active by including a mix of exercises, like yoga, Pilates, cardio, and strength training, into her daily routine. Kareena Kapoor trains hard during a workout session.

In an Instagram post shared on August 25, Rupal Sidh, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared a video documenting Kareena's fitness journey, and it will inspire you to stay on track at the gym.

Kareena Kapoor is fitness goals!

The post is a throwback featuring a compilation of Kareena's workout sessions with the celebrity trainer. Sharing it, she wrote, “Never say never? More like never a dull moment! Throwback to the incredible energy of training with the one and only Kareena Kapoor Khan! This session was a masterclass in dedication and a true reminder that your mindset is your biggest asset.”

Praising Kareena's dedication to fitness, she added, “She [Kareena] brings 100% every single time, no excuses. Working with her isn’t just about the workout; it’s about the powerful mantra of showing up for yourself, even when it’s hard. Major respect.” Watch the video:

What are the exercises Kareena did

The video features the actor doing several workout routines, including exercises like kettlebell squats, kettlebell raised hand swings, squats, planks, single leg raises with planks, mountain climbers, plank hip dips, dumbbell side stretches, and raised heel squats. Kareena also did a variation of the Surya Namaskar routine in the video.

About Kareena Kapoor

Kareena is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, who has won multiple awards for her film roles. She made her acting debut with Refugee in 2000 with Abhishek Bachchan. The actor is Babita and Randhir Kapoor's daughter, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor.She is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple has two sons together, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.