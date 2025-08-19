Step inside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai with colonial-classic decor, stunning artwork. Pics

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's spacious home in Mumbai, where they live with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, speaks of quite luxury and opulence. The couple's home, situated in Satguru Sharan, a prized Bandra vicinity, is designed by Darshini Shah of Design by Darshini Shah, per GQ India. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home.

Also Read | Step inside Ameesha Patel's South Mumbai home with ‘300-400’ luxury bags, shoes, rare MF Hussain paintings

Over the years, Kareena and her family and friends have given a glimpse inside the tastefully decorated home featuring beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. Let's take a peek inside:

Inside Kareena and Saif's Mumbai home

Kareena and Saif's home mixes the elegance of wooden panelling, high ceilings, vibrant walls, and luxurious decor with the comfort of a space designed for family and walls decorated with pictures that tell their travel stories and special moments with kids.

The living area, which is often featured in the couple's dinner get-togethers with family and friends, draws one's eye with a statement chandelier, dark wood furniture, elegant paintings, neutral walls accentuated with red-and-white panelling, chic curtains, and vintage colonial-classic decorative pieces.

Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home.

Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home.

In an interview with the Times of India, the designer of Saif and Kareena's home, explaining the idea behind the decor, said, “They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don’t like anything that's loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, and a certain kind of furniture.”

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan is the son of the late cricketer and Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan and his wife, actor Sharmila Tagore. He is the eldest of their kids and has sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan as well. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is Babita and Randhir Kapoor's daughter, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor. Saif and Kareena are parents to Taimur and Jeh.