Step inside Shankar Mahadevan's beautiful Navi Mumbai 6-floor mansion with vintage cars, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi

Away from the hustle and bustle and concrete jungle of Mumbai, musician Shankar Mahadevan's beautiful mansion in Navi Mumbai speaks of luxury and opulence. Shankar Mahadevan shared a glimpse inside his home in Navi Mumbai.

In the August 15 episode of Farah Khan's YouTube show, where she gives a glimpse inside homes of celebrities with her cook Dilip, the duo paid a visit to Shankar Mahadevan's mansion in Mumbai. Let's take a look inside:

Inside Shankar Mahadevan's Navi Mumbai 6-floor mansion

Shankar Mahadevan, his wife, Sangeeta Mahadevan, and their two sons, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, welcomed Farah Khan inside their home, SaSha Villa. With six floors, a garage dedicated to the singer's car collection, including a vintage Chevrolet beauty, and a large hall to welcome the guests, it only gives a hint of what lies inside the opulent home.

Situated in Navi Mumbai, the singer's 6-storey home features a floor dedicated to their large living area, divided into three parts, including a dining space, sitting area, and an area to entertain guests. Crystal chandeliers, large windows inviting sunlight into the home, pastel sitting areas, high ceilings, dark wood furniture, art pieces, sculptures, and plants decorate the space.

The singer's mansion also features a floor dedicated to an indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, where the family enjoys watching cricket matches on a large screen set inside a stone wall. Dark-accented furniture and a bar area also add a chic charm to the space.

About Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan is known for his versatile musical style, spanning Bollywood, devotional music, and classical music. The Indian award-winning musical composer and playback singer is known for working on songs such as Maa, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Desi Girl, Kajra Re and Uff Teri Adaa.