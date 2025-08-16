Step inside Nehru family’s 2 Allahabad homes: Both Swaraj Bhawan and Anand Bhawan mix colonial and Indian architecture

In an August 15, 2024 article, Architectural Digest India captured glimpses of both Anand Bhawan and Swaraj Bhawan, 'the Nehru family's ancestral homes in Allahabad (now known as Prayagraj)' – both were central to India's freedom struggle, with many prominent leaders and activists visiting and meeting there. Also read | Step inside Juhi Chawla husband Jai Mehta's timeless and whimsical ancestral home in Gujarat’s Porbandar built in 1920s Anand Bhawan and Swaraj Bhawan are two historic houses in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). (Pictures: Instagram/ Architectural Digest India, Simon Watson)

Inside photos of Anand Bhawan

Anand Bhawan, located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was the brainchild of Motilal Nehru, a prominent leader in India's freedom struggle and father of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. Alongside inside photos of the home, the publication shared that the first-floor library in Anand Bhawan was the soul of a household full of avid readers and more than any particular architect, the spirit behind the construction of Anand Bhawan was Motilal Nehru himself.

The building showcases a mix of Indian and Western architectural styles, with intricate details and ornate features. The magnificent structure with 'onion domes, decorative railings, jalis and rich internal embellishments, such as the plasterwork on this stairwell', served as the residence of the Nehru family and played a significant role in India's independence movement.

Inside photos of Swaraj Bhawan

The publication shared that 'the older, and more stately, of the two Nehru residences is where the foundations of the Non-cooperation Movement were laid'. It now functions as a museum. The bungalow, with a mix of colonial and Indian architectural elements, features arches framing the veranda, Nandi sculptures at the courtyard entrance, a central courtyard that showcases the blend of architectural styles, and endless corridors leading to different rooms.

Did you know Swaraj Bhawan boasts of a colonial-era swimming pool, a rare feature in historic Indian homes? The massive home is a blend of Western and Indian cultural influences, showcasing the cultural exchange and adaptation that occurred during the colonial era.