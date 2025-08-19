Make every journey easier with Safari trolley sets, enjoy min 60% off and experience smooth travel wherever you go

Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Nivedita Mishra
Aug 19, 2025 10:38 am IST

Safari trolley sets suit every traveller, from families to students and frequent flyers. Strong, roomy and chic, they make travel easier and more organised.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Safari Polypropylene (PP) Pentagon Hardside Small and Medium Size 4 Wheels Spinner Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 2 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Dark Grey Color 55Cm & 66Cm View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small,Medium & Large Size Spinner 4 Wheels Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel-Dark Grey Color,55Cm,66Cm&75Cm,H-54 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Safari LUMA 55 Cms & 65 Cms, Set of 2 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Safari Pentagon Neo 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Sage Green View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,179

Safari Carter 55 Cms, 67 Cms & 76 Cms Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Suitcase Set Grey, Small, Medium, Large View Details checkDetails

₹7,397

Safari Cooper 8 Wheels, Anti-Theft Zipper (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Hybrid Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 76Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹7,198

Safari Cooper 8 Wheels, Anti-Theft Zipper (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Hybrid Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 76Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

Safari Lancer Hard-Sided Polypropylene 5 Years Warranty 8 Wheels Double Spinner Luggage Set of 3 Trolley Bags (55 & 66 & 76 cm) (Set of 3) Ink Blue, Small,Medium,Large View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Trolley sets today are no longer seen as elite consumer products; they have become essential travel companions. Whether you are a family travelling together, a frequent or business flyer hopping between cities , an international traveller on long trips abroad, a holidaymaker needing extra space, or even a student moving overseas to study, a trolley set is an absolute necessity. And when it comes to trusted luggage, Safari naturally stands out.

Safari trolley sets designed for all travellers with mega discounts available now for smart and easy journeys.
Safari trolley sets designed for all travellers with mega discounts available now for smart and easy journeys.

The advantages of trolley sets are many - they provide multiple sizes to suit every journey and ensure easy mobility, thanks to their spinner wheels. They allow organised packing while remaining cost-effective and stylishly coordinated. Built for durability, they offer versatile too. Strong, sturdy, spacious, durable, and affordable, Safari has been serving Indian travellers faithfully since 1974. The brand has built a reputation for quality and reliability.

If you are considering spending on new luggage, a travel set is the best investment, and a Safari trolley set can be your top choice. We have curated some of the finest options on Amazon—now available with discounts of at least 60%. Why wait? Start shopping today!

1.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue
The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set combines durability, style, and convenience for modern travellers. Crafted from tough polycarbonate, it features a 360° wheeling system with 8 wheels for smooth mobility. Available in three sizes—small, medium, and large—it ensures organised packing for any journey. Its sleek graphite blue finish adds elegance, while lightweight construction and sturdy design make it a reliable travel companion.

Specifications

Dimensions
S - 55X40X23 , M - 66X46X27 , L - 77X56X31
Colour
Graphite Blue
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polycarbonate
Wheels
8-wheel, 360° spinner system
Click Here to Buy

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue

2.

Safari Polypropylene (PP) Pentagon Hardside Small and Medium Size 4 Wheels Spinner Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 2 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Dark Grey Color 55Cm & 66Cm
This luggage set (set of two) offers strength, style and practicality with its polypropylene hardside build. Featuring cabin (55 cm) and check-in (66 cm) sizes, it ensures flexibility for short or long trips. Its dark grey finish gives a modern touch, while 4 smooth spinner wheels provide effortless movement. Durable, lightweight, and secure, this set is perfect for organised and stress-free travel.

Specifications

Dimensions
S - 55X38X23, M - 66X47X28
Colour
Dark Grey
Item Weight
Lightweight design
Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Wheels
4 spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

Safari Polypropylene (PP) Pentagon Hardside Small and Medium Size 4 Wheels Spinner Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 2 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Dark Grey Color 55Cm & 66Cm

3.

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small,Medium & Large Size Spinner 4 Wheels Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel-Dark Grey Color,55Cm,66Cm&75Cm,H-54 Cm
The Safari Pentagon hardside trolley set is tough, stylish, and reliable. Made from polypropylene, it resists impact and ensures durability. The set includes cabin (55 cm), medium (66 cm), and large (75 cm) sizes. Its dark grey finish adds elegance. Four spinner wheels offer smooth movement. Lightweight and spacious, this set is perfect for families, frequent flyers, and long trips.

Specifications

Dimensions
S - 55X38X23, M - 66X47X28, L - 75X54X31
Colour
Dark Grey
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Wheels
4 spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small,Medium & Large Size Spinner 4 Wheels Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel-Dark Grey Color,55Cm,66Cm&75Cm,H-54 Cm

4.

Safari LUMA 55 Cms & 65 Cms, Set of 2 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour
The Safari LUMA trolley set blends durability with style. Made from strong polycarbonate, it withstands rough handling with ease. The set includes 55 cm cabin and 65 cm medium sizes. A multicolour finish makes it stand out. Four spinner wheels with a 360° wheeling system ensure smooth mobility. Lightweight and spacious, it is perfect for holidays, business trips, or family travel.

Specifications

Dimensions
55 cm, 65 cm
Colour
Multicolour
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polycarbonate
Wheels
4 spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari LUMA 55 Cms & 65 Cms, Set of 2 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour

5.

Safari Pentagon Neo 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Sage Green
This set is durable, stylish and versatile. Made from polypropylene, it ensures strength and impact resistance. It includes cabin, medium, and large sizes for every journey. Its sage green finish adds elegance. Eight wheels with a 360° wheeling system offer effortless movement. Lightweight yet spacious, this set is perfect for families, frequent travellers and long holidays.

Specifications

Dimensions
Cabin, Medium, Large
Colour
Sage Green
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Wheels
8 spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari Pentagon Neo 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Sage Green

6.

Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Black)
The Safari Octane trolley set is strong, secure and trendy. Made from tough polypropylene, it offers lasting durability. The set includes small (60 cm), medium (70 cm), and large (80 cm) sizes. A recessed TSA lock ensures added safety. With eight spinner wheels and 360° movement, it glides smoothly. Lightweight and spacious, this black set is perfect for all travel needs.

Specifications

Dimensions
S - 60X40X25 , M - 70X46X29 , L - 80X50X33 cm
Colour
Black
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Wheels
8 spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Black)

7.

Safari Carter 55 Cms, 67 Cms & 76 Cms Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Suitcase Set Grey, Small, Medium, Large
Th trolisley set from Safari is durable, chic and practical. Made from polypropylene, it resists impact and offers long-lasting strength. The set includes small (55 cm), medium (67 cm), and large (76 cm) sizes. Its grey finish adds modern appeal. Four spinner wheels with 360° rotation ensure smooth movement. Lightweight and spacious, this set is ideal for family trips, business travel or holidays.

Specifications

Dimensions
55 cm, 67 cm, 76 cm
Colour
Grey
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Wheels
4 spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari Carter 55 Cms, 67 Cms & 76 Cms Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Suitcase Set Grey, Small, Medium, Large

8.

Safari Cooper 8 Wheels, Anti-Theft Zipper (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Hybrid Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 76Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Green)
The Safari Cooper trolley set is secure, durable and fashionable. Built with a polypropylene hybrid design, it offers extra strength and reliability. The set includes small (55 cm), medium (66 cm), and large (76 cm) sizes. An anti-theft zipper ensures safety. With eight spinner wheels and 360° rotation, mobility is effortless. Lightweight and spacious, this green set is perfect for frequent travellers and family holidays.

Specifications

Dimensions
Cabin - 55 x 36 x 23 cm, Medium - 66 x 44 x 26 cm, Large - 76 x 51 x 28 cm
Colour
Green
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP) Hybrid
Wheels
8 spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari Cooper 8 Wheels, Anti-Theft Zipper (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Hybrid Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 76Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Green)

9.

Safari Cooper 8 Wheels, Anti-Theft Zipper (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Hybrid Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 76Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue)
The Safari Cooper trolley set is strong, modern and secure. Made with a polypropylene hybrid build, it ensures lasting durability. The set includes small (55 cm), medium (66 cm), and large (76 cm) sizes. An anti-theft zipper keeps belongings safe. Eight spinner wheels with 360° rotation provide smooth movement. Lightweight and spacious, this blue set is perfect for business trips, holidays or family travel.

Specifications

Dimensions
Cabin - 55 x 36 x 23 cm, Medium - 66 x 44 x 26 cm, Large - 76 x 51 x 28 cm
Colour
Blue
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP) Hybrid
Wheels
8 spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari Cooper 8 Wheels, Anti-Theft Zipper (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Hybrid Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 76Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue)

10.

Safari Lancer Hard-Sided Polypropylene 5 Years Warranty 8 Wheels Double Spinner Luggage Set of 3 Trolley Bags (55 & 66 & 76 cm) (Set of 3) Ink Blue, Small,Medium,Large
The trolley set from Safari is durable, stylish and dependable. Crafted from polypropylene, it is strong and impact resistant. The set includes small (55 cm), medium (66 cm), and large (76 cm) sizes. Its ink blue finish adds elegance. Eight double spinner wheels with 360° rotation ensure effortless mobility. Backed by a 5-year warranty, this lightweight and spacious set is perfect for all travel needs.

Specifications

Dimensions
76 (cms) - 55 x 31 x 76 cm; 66 (cms) 46 x 30 x 66 cm; 55 (cms) 40 x 25 x 55 cm
Colour
Ink Blue
Item Weight
Lightweight build
Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Wheels
8 double spinner wheels, 360° rotation
Click Here to Buy

Safari Lancer Hard-Sided Polypropylene 5 Years Warranty 8 Wheels Double Spinner Luggage Set of 3 Trolley Bags (55 & 66 & 76 cm) (Set of 3) Ink Blue, Small,Medium,Large

  • Are Safari trolley bags durable?

    Yes, Safari trolley bags are made from strong materials like polycarbonate and polypropylene, designed to withstand frequent travel and rough handling.

  • Do Safari trolley bags come with a warranty?

    Most Safari trolley bags come with a 3 to 5-year manufacturer’s warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind.

  • Are Safari trolley bags lightweight?

    Yes, Safari bags are designed to be lightweight without compromising on strength, making them easy to carry and manoeuvre.

  • Do Safari trolley bags have 360° spinner wheels?

    Many models feature 360° spinner wheels, ensuring smooth movement and effortless mobility on all surfaces.

  • Are Safari trolley bags suitable for international travel?

    Absolutely. With cabin, medium, and large sizes available, Safari trolley sets are perfect for domestic and international journeys.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

